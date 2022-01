It’s basic science. The mass of a stone or solid when dipped into the water will make the water rise beyond the level it was before. Now imagine ice the size of Florida in the sea. What happens is that the sea level rises; now imagine it collapsing; it will fill up the seafloor and will potentially cause the sea level to flow beyond the bank. This is not a tale; it is real.

