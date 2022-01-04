ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

New study sheds light on weight loss and its impact on COVID-19

By Joyce Peterson
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can losing weight reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19? A new study says yes!. Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in this country, after smoking. If you are overweight or obese, COVID-19 can actually infect your fat cells and...

www.wvlt.tv

#Covid#Cdc#Calories#Baptist Memorial Hospital#Action News 5#Icu#Obesity Review#Jama Surgery#Cleveland Clinic
