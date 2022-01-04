ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Contracting for AI in the Evolving Regulatory Landscape

By Marina Aronchik, Vivek Mohan, Adam Cusick, Mayer Brown
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the existing regulatory landscape is sparse regarding AI-specific regulations, lawyers should seek to understand how different AI systems work and begin building a framework for evaluating AI systems, figuring out...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Navigate Uncertain Crypto Regulatory Waters in 2022 With BITQ

This year saw an enormous amount of growth for crypto assets, and next year is anticipated to continue seeing forward momentum within the space. However, along with giant leaps forward this year came increasing regulatory pressure with China banning crypto activities entirely and the U.S. beginning to flex its regulatory muscle as well. These regulatory pressures are expected to continue to hang over crypto next year as well, and experts discussed with CNBC what areas they see regulation targeting most prominently in 2022.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

An ETF for an Evolving Sustainable Investing Landscape

Whether it’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) or more nuanced climate-aware and sustainability-focused strategies, the good news for investors in 2021 is that many of these strategies evolved. That is to say, many of the exchange traded funds residing in these categories are becoming more relevant and focused. Those...
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

How will the cybersecurity industry evolve in 2022?

The cybersecurity landscape has always been dynamic. However, this past year highlighted vulnerabilities and attack vectors that will drive trends and shape global expectations for security in 2022. Here are some of the key areas I believe organizational leaders and security professionals should maintain a watchful eye on in the year ahead.
ECONOMY
meddeviceonline.com

Small Regulatory Steps For AI In SaMD

Regulators seem hesitant to come out with regulations about software as a medical device (SaMD) with artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has an “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Action Plan” and they’re in the process of gathering feedback from stakeholders.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedCity News

Healthcare has evolved with the adoption of AI, and so should our ethical playbook

It is no longer a question of if artificial intelligence (AI) will play a role in healthcare delivery and diagnostics. Instead, the question is how the technology can ethically be deployed to fill this role, and what guidelines should be put in place today, to support upstream thinking around challenges that will arise tomorrow.
HEALTH
Law.com

Legal Tech's Predictions for Legal Technology Innovation in 2022

Are you looking forward to the future? My friend, we’re already there. In the legal industry alone, artificial intelligence is baked into everything from discovery to research, cloud and remote technologies allow lawyers to work efficiently and simultaneously, and new technologies like the blockchain provide tantalizing opportunities for future legal tech innovation.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

How Crypto’s Regulatory Scene Might Evolve in 2022

The story of crypto is one of a global asset and technology class, and it’s one we intend to cover as comprehensively as possible. Here’s what CoinDesk’s new regulatory team is watching for next year. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spglobal.com

Companies eye multicloud future to meet evolving resiliency, regulatory needs

An inside view of one of Amazon Web Services' cloud data centers. The recent flurry of cloud platform outages highlights the need for multicloud strategies, even though the process of using multiple providers is rife with complexities, experts said. Cloud market leader Amazon Web Services Inc. suffered three outages in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
TheConversationAU

A simple calculation can stop artificial intelligence sending you broke

Mike is a 40-something crop farmer from southern Queensland. With a chestnut tan, crushing handshake and a strong outback accent, he’s the third generation of his family to grow sorghum, a cereal mostly used for animal fodder. But, like most farmers, Mike faces more challenges than his forbears. Climate change has eroded Australian farms’ profitability by an average of 23% over the past 20 years. It’s a constant challenge to improve productivity by producing more with less. Read more: Australian farmers are adapting well...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

China Passes New Cybersecurity, Algorithm Rules

China has passed two new rules regulating technology companies' overseas activities and use of algorithms, marking the latest step by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet sector. The country's top internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, said Tuesday that it and several other authorities passed a revised...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

As COVID-19 Evolves, So Too Does Firms’ Cybersecurity Risk

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek 2022. With a new date of March 8-11, 2022, the Legalweek program will feature Barometer focused sessions, TED-style focus talks, workshop boot camps, and industry panel sessions across 21 tracks and 74 sessions. Secure your registration today!
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Google Cloud says it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Opinion: EU AI Act Will Stifle Robotics Innovation

Q&A with Esben Østergaard, CEO | REinvest Robotics. The short version is I am a robotics nerd and inventor. I co-founded Universal Robots, which was acquired by Teradyne, and was an early investor in Mobile Industrial Robots. After a great run with Universal Robots, we started REInvest Robots to...
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

How AI Is Paving the Way for Smart Documentation Management

Remember the days when we used to stand in a queue to get a copy of a document? Or when we discovered the magical-seeming invention of personal Xerox machines that later became an office necessity?. When it comes to document management, we surely have come a long way from using...
SOFTWARE
Law.com

In-Person and Remote Experiences: Why a Hybrid Model is the Future for Legal Professionals

Today, legal professionals are looking to modernize how they interact with clients, as traditional face-to-face meetings have become a challenge in our increasingly remote world. Lawyers and clients both expect the ability to conduct business remotely, with any device they choose, at their own convenience. Despite this surge in all-things digital, clients still value the human connection. That’s why a human-digital hybrid model is an important combination for replicating the in-person experience.
SDTimes.com

2022: The year of hybrid work

Remote work was once considered a luxury to many, but in 2020, it became a necessity for a large portion of the workforce, as the scary and unknown COVID-19 virus sickened and even took the lives of so many people around the world. Some workers were able to thrive in...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Law.com

Legal Tech's Predictions for Contracts and CLM in 2022

There’s perhaps no legal technology I heard about more in the past year than contract tech. Whether it was the eight-figure funding received by contract companies, the quest to implement contract lifecycle management (CLM) tech in a way it would actually be adopted, or the conversation about what it means for in-house departments to embrace more technology in-house, contracts were on the tips of everyone’s lips this year.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

Digital twins improve real-life manufacturing

Before reality, there’s simulation. A 2021 missile-inceptor test conducted by aerospace and US defense technology provider Raytheon Technologies held no surprises because the company had already tested almost every aspect of the launch in simulation. Siemens and space agency NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory worked together on a digital twin of the Mars Science Laboratory on the Curiosity rover to solve heat dissipation problems caused by the radioisotope power generator. And tire and rubber manufacturer Bridgestone uses digital twins to simulate the performance of its tires using data from actual vehicles to develop a price-per-kilometer service in Europe.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy