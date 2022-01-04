Contracting for AI in the Evolving Regulatory Landscape
By Marina Aronchik, Vivek Mohan, Adam Cusick, Mayer Brown
Law.com
3 days ago
While the existing regulatory landscape is sparse regarding AI-specific regulations, lawyers should seek to understand how different AI systems work and begin building a framework for evaluating AI systems, figuring out...
This year saw an enormous amount of growth for crypto assets, and next year is anticipated to continue seeing forward momentum within the space. However, along with giant leaps forward this year came increasing regulatory pressure with China banning crypto activities entirely and the U.S. beginning to flex its regulatory muscle as well. These regulatory pressures are expected to continue to hang over crypto next year as well, and experts discussed with CNBC what areas they see regulation targeting most prominently in 2022.
Whether it’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) or more nuanced climate-aware and sustainability-focused strategies, the good news for investors in 2021 is that many of these strategies evolved. That is to say, many of the exchange traded funds residing in these categories are becoming more relevant and focused. Those...
The cybersecurity landscape has always been dynamic. However, this past year highlighted vulnerabilities and attack vectors that will drive trends and shape global expectations for security in 2022. Here are some of the key areas I believe organizational leaders and security professionals should maintain a watchful eye on in the year ahead.
Regulators seem hesitant to come out with regulations about software as a medical device (SaMD) with artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has an “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Action Plan” and they’re in the process of gathering feedback from stakeholders.
It is no longer a question of if artificial intelligence (AI) will play a role in healthcare delivery and diagnostics. Instead, the question is how the technology can ethically be deployed to fill this role, and what guidelines should be put in place today, to support upstream thinking around challenges that will arise tomorrow.
Are you looking forward to the future? My friend, we’re already there. In the legal industry alone, artificial intelligence is baked into everything from discovery to research, cloud and remote technologies allow lawyers to work efficiently and simultaneously, and new technologies like the blockchain provide tantalizing opportunities for future legal tech innovation.
The story of crypto is one of a global asset and technology class, and it’s one we intend to cover as comprehensively as possible. Here’s what CoinDesk’s new regulatory team is watching for next year. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection...
An inside view of one of Amazon Web Services' cloud data centers. The recent flurry of cloud platform outages highlights the need for multicloud strategies, even though the process of using multiple providers is rife with complexities, experts said. Cloud market leader Amazon Web Services Inc. suffered three outages in...
Mike is a 40-something crop farmer from southern Queensland. With a chestnut tan, crushing handshake and a strong outback accent, he’s the third generation of his family to grow sorghum, a cereal mostly used for animal fodder.
But, like most farmers, Mike faces more challenges than his forbears. Climate change has eroded Australian farms’ profitability by an average of 23% over the past 20 years. It’s a constant challenge to improve productivity by producing more with less.
Read more:
Australian farmers are adapting well...
Artificial Intelligence is perhaps the most promising technology for transforming our lives — but it's also incredibly scary. At CES 2022, A panel of AI experts discussed what role AI might play in the future of healthcare. Can you trust AI?. In a session titled "Consumer Safety Driven by...
China has passed two new rules regulating technology companies' overseas activities and use of algorithms, marking the latest step by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet sector. The country's top internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, said Tuesday that it and several other authorities passed a revised...
Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek 2022. With a new date of March 8-11, 2022, the Legalweek program will feature Barometer focused sessions, TED-style focus talks, workshop boot camps, and industry panel sessions across 21 tracks and 74 sessions. Secure your registration today!
Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
Q&A with Esben Østergaard, CEO | REinvest Robotics. The short version is I am a robotics nerd and inventor. I co-founded Universal Robots, which was acquired by Teradyne, and was an early investor in Mobile Industrial Robots. After a great run with Universal Robots, we started REInvest Robots to...
Remember the days when we used to stand in a queue to get a copy of a document? Or when we discovered the magical-seeming invention of personal Xerox machines that later became an office necessity?. When it comes to document management, we surely have come a long way from using...
Today, legal professionals are looking to modernize how they interact with clients, as traditional face-to-face meetings have become a challenge in our increasingly remote world. Lawyers and clients both expect the ability to conduct business remotely, with any device they choose, at their own convenience. Despite this surge in all-things digital, clients still value the human connection. That’s why a human-digital hybrid model is an important combination for replicating the in-person experience.
Remote work was once considered a luxury to many, but in 2020, it became a necessity for a large portion of the workforce, as the scary and unknown COVID-19 virus sickened and even took the lives of so many people around the world. Some workers were able to thrive in...
There’s perhaps no legal technology I heard about more in the past year than contract tech. Whether it was the eight-figure funding received by contract companies, the quest to implement contract lifecycle management (CLM) tech in a way it would actually be adopted, or the conversation about what it means for in-house departments to embrace more technology in-house, contracts were on the tips of everyone’s lips this year.
Before reality, there’s simulation. A 2021 missile-inceptor test conducted by aerospace and US defense technology provider Raytheon Technologies held no surprises because the company had already tested almost every aspect of the launch in simulation. Siemens and space agency NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory worked together on a digital twin of the Mars Science Laboratory on the Curiosity rover to solve heat dissipation problems caused by the radioisotope power generator. And tire and rubber manufacturer Bridgestone uses digital twins to simulate the performance of its tires using data from actual vehicles to develop a price-per-kilometer service in Europe.
Comments / 0