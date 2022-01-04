ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FEX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FEX) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.23 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.59%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.81%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 18.90% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Cloudflare, Inc. (class A) (NET) accounts for about 0.68% of total assets, followed by Hubspot, Inc. (HUBS) and Pg&e Corporation (PCG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 5.01% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

FEX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Core Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Index.

The ETF has added about 0% so far this year and it's up approximately 26.03% in the last one year (as of 01/04/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $73.10 and $92.98.

The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 24.23% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 376 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FEX is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $336.81 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $455.35 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FEX): ETF Research Reports

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG): Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Index Investing#Investment#Etfs#Fex#First Trust Advisors#Information Technology#Healthcare#Cloudflare#Hubspot#Pg E Corporation#Pcg#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Entrepreneur

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2030 for Proven Gains

Investing is broadly characterized by polarized spectrums. One such spectrum is that which contains active, high-volume trading on one end and passive, buy-and-hold investing on the other. Buy-and-hold investing is the strategy that seeks to buy low and sell high. Diversification and a lot of time spent researching the market...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy RBB Bancorp (RBB) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in UDR Stock?

Investors in UDR, Inc. UDR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 21, 2022 $50.00 Call ad some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy