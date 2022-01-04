Mac Attack: Mac Jones took care of business against the Jaguars

How do we feeeel about being back in the playoffs? Awwwwwwwwww yeaaah!. Early in the season the experts tend to mix intuition and projections into their power rankings when there’s not much of a win-loss record to go by. Heading into the final game of the regular season it’s a different story. With the fates pretty much finalized for half the league, they become a statement slap of reality. Top contenders and teams with playoff spots on the line still jockey for position and seeding, but at this point the rankings don’t really tell the story of how the postseason will play out. For the teams that make it, playoff success will be more about matchups, health and depth, stamina and mental toughness.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO