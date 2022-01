Kickstart your New Year’s resolutions this winter with 10 ways to get more energy and stay healthy—whatever the weather in Delaware. Been feeling tired and drained by the time late afternoon rolls around? We get it. With the winter season comes the urge to hibernate, and while daylight hours may be shorter, the days themselves aren’t. Here, we offer ways to help you reclaim your summer vitality and find the stamina you need to push through. And just think: Spring will be here before we know it.

