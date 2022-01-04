James Cameron hopes to make six-hour movies for streamers

There are myths in modern Hollywood, stories that get passed around that you want to be true, but you kind of know they’re almost too cool to be accurate. One of those involves James Cameron, the iconic filmmaker behind The Terminator and Titanic, who also took on the unenviable task of creating a sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s own masterpiece, Alien. The way that the story goes, Cameron – brimming with confidence and his signature brand of swagger – took a meeting in front of a room full of corporate suits. He wrote the word “Alien” on a board. Then he pluralized it, making it “Aliens” and insinuating he was about to up the ante on this planned sequel. Finally, he drew two lines through the S he had added, turning it onto a dollar sign.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO