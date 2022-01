Lose weight. Run a marathon. Cut out alcohol. Get a raise. We make the same tired new year’s resolutions every year and then never seem to keep them, or forget we made them altogether by February. Seriously–is it just me, or do new year’s resolutions never seem to work? My suspicion is that we make resolutions that we think we want, not resolutions that will actually make us healthier and happier. We think losing weight will make us feel more confident, or that running a marathon will get us to the gym (and back to that weight loss goal). We believe cutting out alcohol will make us healthier or that getting a raise will make all of our problems disappear. But are these resolutions really making us feel good, or are these “goals” in the name of being better actually distracting us from truly being healthy?

FITNESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO