Get your nominations in for the 2022 CMAs

By Fergal McAlinden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline for nominations for this year’s Canadian Mortgage Awards is fast approaching, with January 14 the last day on which mortgage professionals can submit their nominees to the eagerly anticipated awards show. For any professional who lives and breathes the industry they work in, winning a prestigious...

Ontario's housing affordability crisis – how bad is it?

In Ontario, hopes of a possible post-pandemic landscape emerging in early 2022 were dented this week by the announcement of new restrictions as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continued to sweep the province. Premier Doug Ford took to the lectern on Monday to announce new public health measures including moving school...
Top 75 Brokers: Entries now open

Amid a challenging market marked by turmoil and uncertainty, Canadian Mortgage Professional is calling for entries for this year’s edition of this iconic broker ranking. To be considered for the Top 75 Brokers list, entrants are ranked based on the funded volume of residential deals in 2021. To maintain the integrity of the list, all figures provided are subject to verification by lender partners.
What's in store for private lending in 2022?

A prominent executive in the private lending space has said that familiarizing themselves with the sector should be top of mind for mortgage brokers as 2022 kicks into gear. Christine Xu (pictured), president and owner of MoneyBroker Canada, told Canadian Mortgage Professional that with the sector having gone from strength to strength in recent years, brokers could benefit greatly from getting to grips with a lending subset that’s becoming an increasingly viable option for borrowers.
Homepoint launches new jumbo mortgage product

Homepoint has launched a new jumbo mortgage product for independent mortgage brokers in the wholesale channel. The “Homepoint Jumbo Preferred” product enables brokers to secure jumbo loan amounts for qualified borrowers that begin $1 above conforming county loan limits, up to $2.5 million. Additionally, the product does not...
The mavericks of commercial real estate

When L D Salmanson (pictured) first met Ben Hizak they were in fourth grade. By the time they were in junior high they had become business partners, but it’s doubtful even they knew that their partnership would last almost three decades (so far, it’s been 27 years). Cleary...
Job creation imbalances evident in Ontario – study

The rate of job creation in the Toronto and Ottawa area considerably exceeds the national average as well as the pace across the rest of the province, suggesting greater home-purchasing power imbalances down the line, according to the Fraser Institute. “Given the sheer size of the Greater Toronto Area and...
