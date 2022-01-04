ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion and WizKid Are Set to Headline 2022 Afro Nation Puerto Rico

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for plans this Spring Break, Afro Nation has got you covered!. The festival is going down on March 24-26 in Balneario de Carolina, Puerto Rico. Headliners, Megan Thee Stallion, and WizKid, will be joined...

