Megan Thee Stallion and WizKid Are Set to Headline 2022 Afro Nation Puerto Rico

Megan Thee Stallion became Megan Thee Graduate over the weekend as the 26-year-old took part in Texas Southern University’s commencement ceremony. Now, armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration, the rapper plans to put it to great use. In 2019, she shared how dropping out of college wasn’t an option for her and revealed her post-grad plans of opening living facilities. Now, she intends on making her dream a reality. “I’m still going to open up these assisted living facilities and I definitely want to hire new college graduates,” she shared with Rolling Stone. “Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh...

