MILWAUKEE — Betty Brinn Children's Museum announced Monday that it will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 5. "We are incredibly disappointed to announce our closure for winter break," museum CEO Brian King said. "Like many other companies and organizations, the rapid spread of the omicron variant has impacted our employees, and we simply do not have sufficient staff to operate the museum safely at this moment. We will continue to monitor the public health situation and look forward to inviting families back to play in the new year."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO