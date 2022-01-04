ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Kelly Nominates Several Students For Academies

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local lawmaker has nominated several area students to United States Military Academies. U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly nominated a...

erienewsnow.com

Kelly Announces Class of 2026 U.S. Service Academy Nominees

US Rep. Mike Kelly announced the names of 20 young men and women nominated to represent the United States Service Academies for the graduating Class of 2026. “The opportunity to nominate some of Western Pennsylvania’s best and brightest to our nation’s elite service academies is an absolute honor and privilege” said Rep. Kelly. “These 20 young men and women have proven themselves to be outstanding citizens of the highest caliber and I have no doubt they will serve our country bravely and make our community proud. Furthermore, I would like to sincerely thank my Service Academy Advisory Board for their invaluable expertise and input, which is instrumental to our nomination process. I truly appreciate and applaud all board members for their commitment to finding exceptional leaders for America’s armed forces.”
ERIE, PA
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Mocked For Honoring Capitol Riot Anniversary With 'Hamilton' Performance

The decision by House Democrats to honor the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot with a musical number from “Hamilton” is striking some people as awkward. Democratic leaders and notable historians gathered Thursday for an event that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described as “a solemn occasion, and a prayerful one for our country.”
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
butlerradio.com

Testing Hours Expanding For BHS Tent

As COVID cases rise, Butler Health System is expanding their testing hours. The testing tent on Delwood Road is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday. Butler Health System officials say all COVID tests require a physician order so you’re asked to contact your primary care physician.
New Jersey Monitor

Special education advocates seek court order to keep N.J. schools open

A New York-based group representing special education students has asked a federal judge for an emergency order to prevent any New Jersey schools from switching to virtual learning. The Brain Injury Rights Group filed a motion Monday in U.S. District Court in Newark seeking a temporary restraining order to ensure the 237,000 students ages 3 […] The post Special education advocates seek court order to keep N.J. schools open appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
theridgewoodblog.net

Time to End Governor Murphy’s Emergency Powers

Middletown NJ, Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (NJLD13-R) has one word for Governor Murphy as he seeks an extension to his emergency powers next week – NO! This preemptive, definitive statement comes as news broke that the New Jersey Governor is officially requesting a 90-day extension to his “limited” Emergency Powers during the January 10th voting session in the State’s Legislature:
butlerradio.com

New Doctor Joins BHS Women’s Care

Butler Health System is welcoming a new doctor to their women’s care group. Dr. Tonia Skakalski officially joined the practice this month and will work out of offices in Butler and New Castle. She has nearly 20 years of experience in clinical practices in the area along with being...
butlerradio.com

Shapiro Endorses New Lt. Gov. Candidate

More candidates are entering the race for lieutenant governor. On the Democratic side, State Representative Austin Davis of McKeesport announced his candidacy yesterday. The 32-year-old Davis would be the first black lieutenant governor in state history. He was also endorsed by Josh Shapiro, who is the only major candidate to...
Tri-County Independent

PFB Honors Dave Williams

Wayne County's own Dave Williams was presented with the Barn Raiser Award at the PA Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Hershey. The Barn Raiser Award has only been given out 14 times in 71 years. It recognizes individuals who have devoted a lifetime of exemplary service advocating for PA agriculture.
