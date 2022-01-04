Rep. Kelly Nominates Several Students For Academies

US Rep. Mike Kelly announced the names of 20 young men and women nominated to represent the United States Service Academies for the graduating Class of 2026. “The opportunity to nominate some of Western Pennsylvania’s best and brightest to our nation’s elite service academies is an absolute honor and privilege” said Rep. Kelly. “These 20 young men and women have proven themselves to be outstanding citizens of the highest caliber and I have no doubt they will serve our country bravely and make our community proud. Furthermore, I would like to sincerely thank my Service Academy Advisory Board for their invaluable expertise and input, which is instrumental to our nomination process. I truly appreciate and applaud all board members for their commitment to finding exceptional leaders for America’s armed forces.”

