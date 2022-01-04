ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BASF to buy back up to 3 bln euros worth of shares

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker BASF plans to buy back up to 3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) worth of shares by the end of next year, it said on Tuesday, citing a positive business development and proceeds from divestments in 2021.

The group said it also remained committed to its progressive dividend policy as a means of returning cash to shareholders, after paying a flat dividend of 3.30 euros per share for 2020 following 10 years of consecutive gains in the annual payout.

BASF also said it would continue to favour organic growth when spending its capital, saying that acquisitions were currently of lower relevance for it. ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Madeline Chambers)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basf#Chemicals#Berlin#Divestments#German
