ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

2022 Best Online Programs Coming Soon

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, Jan. 25, will mark the 10th annual release of U.S. News' online degree program rankings. As always, these rankings assess offerings whose core requirements are predominantly accessible to distance learners. We do not know exactly how many such programs exist in the U.S. We can only count those...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Best Online Entrepreneurship Courses

Starting and running a successful business is not an easy feat no matter who is attempting to do so. It involves numerous personal qualities both inherent and acquired. On top of this, industry insight and expertise are extremely valuable attributes. All this is not to say there are a limited number of people who have the ability to pull off a profitable business - it is possible for anyone to be successful in their endeavors given the right direction. Someone may have a wonderful idea for a product or the drive to work endlessly towards a goal. However, without the knowledge of how to make connections or how to properly market what they are doing, they may be doomed. This is where learning comes into play. Cher Wang, the co-founder of HTC, summed up this ideal, "It takes humility to realise that we don't know everything, not to rest on our laurels, and to know that we must keep learning and observing. If we don't, we can be sure some startup will be there to take our place."
ECONOMY
scetv.org

R2S courses coming soon!

You've been asking...and we're happy to announce we'll be offering R2S courses in 2022!. ETV Education is pleased to announce we'll be offering at least two Read to Succeed (R2S) courses beginning soon in 2022. These courses had previously been offered by ETV in conjunction with PBS under our TeacherLine Southeast program. While that program is no longer in operation, we're pleased to announce we are now able to offer the courses ourselves through our ETV LEARN program.
EDUCATION
The Chronicle of Higher Education

As Omicron Looms, These Colleges Will Start Their January Classes Online

More than a dozen residential colleges have announced in recent days that they will teach classes online when students return from winter break in January. The precautionary measures came as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread rapidly around the country. We’re sorry. Something went wrong. We are unable...
COLLEGES
The 74

Researching High-Quality Curriculum in Real Schools, in Real Time

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Degree Programs#U S News#Mba
Business Insider

19 underrated part-time jobs that pay well and how to get them

Part-time jobs have become a popular to bring in extra cash with a low commitment. Accountants, physician assistants, and programmers are among the highest paid part-time roles. Writing, tutoring, fitness instructing, and graphic designing are also in-demand options.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
abc27 News

NEW REPORT: Best careers for remote jobs in 2022

(ABC4) – As Americans demand better benefits and work-life balance, employers are realizing that offering employees permanently-remote opportunities will help fill those job openings that are in desperate need of filling. A new report from Ziply Fiber says that companies that do not offer remote work in 2022 will see a 30% rise in quit […]
JOBS
chronicle99.com

COLA Updates: New $1,657 Checks To Be Sent In 8 Days From January 12

The Social Security beneficiaries will receive a massive hike in the monthly wages after the 5.9% increase in COLA benefits. The growth results from a record rise in inflation at the end of 2021. The beneficiaries will start to receive monthly checks from January. The US Sun reports that the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Survey: Parents increased quality time at pandemic's start

During the first several months of the pandemic in the U.S., Dina Levy made her young daughter and son go on walks with her three times a day. They kicked a soccer ball around at the nearby high school. The children, then 11 and 8, created an obstacle course out of chalk and the three timed each other running through it. They also ate all their meals together. Levy is among scores of parents who indicated in a new survey from the U.S. Census Bureau that they spent more time eating, reading and playing with their children from March 2020...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rasmussen.edu

7 In-Demand Healthcare Jobs That Don’t Require a Degree

If you’re interested in working in healthcare, but aren’t quite ready to commit to a degree, you’re not out of luck. While many fields offer few solid career options for professionals without college degrees, healthcare isn’t one of them. There are many opportunities to land medical jobs without a degree, and many of these positions are seeing employment growth projected at faster-than-average rates.
JOBS
SmartAsset

Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition

In 2021, millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs every month in what is now called the “Great Resignation.” Some were burnt out, while others quit to look for better pay or new careers. A total of 4.4 million people left … Continue reading → The post Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
JOBS
Freethink

Are colleges necessary?

If you’re rethinking your education these days, rest assured: You are not alone. Through a global pandemic, all-time high student debt, a “Great Resignation,” and a less-than-certain economic outlook –– more people than ever are questioning their career path, and the education required to get there.
COLLEGES
wearebreakingnews.com

Many US Universities Return To Online Classes

With COVID-19 cases rising hand in hand with the omicron variant and students getting ready to return from winter break, dozens of universities in the United States plan to teach again … but online, for at least the first week the semester, but some warn they could extend them if the wave of infections does not subside soon.
COLLEGES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Learning a New Language? These Online Courses Help You Get Fluent Fast

While travel has been severely affected during Covid-19, that doesn’t mean it’s not the right time to start practicing your foreign language skills. Whether you’re planning your post-pandemic getaway, or just trying to reinforce a language you’ve studied before, there are a variety of online resources that can help you develop your dialects. Practicing a skill while staying at home can help your mind stay sharp and keep your mental health from dipping into pandemic fatigue. There are virtual courses for almost everything these days, from bread-making to workouts, so you won’t find a lack of study materials or programs to...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy