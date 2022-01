People in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, are starting the year with a bizarre, tragic sight: snow-covered roads in Boulder County running through residential areas where the homes have been abandoned and destroyed. On Thursday, Dec. 30, an out-of-control fire started burning and quickly blew through the nearby towns of Superior and Louisville. The threat presented by the massive blaze forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate; so far, the flames have destroyed more than 1,000 houses and injured at least seven people. Three people were reported missing and are feared to have died in the fires.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO