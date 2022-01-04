January 4, 2022

Effective: 2022-01-02 19:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for Big Bend of Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM EST for south central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Grady; Lowndes; Mitchell; Thomas; Tift; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Cook County in south central Georgia Grady County in southwestern Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Thomas County in south central Georgia Brooks County in south central Georgia Colquitt County in south central Georgia Tift County in south central Georgia Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia * Until 915 PM EST. * At 747 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Phillipsburg to 10 miles north of Quincy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman, Pelham, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Ty Ty, Ochlocknee and Alapaha. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERRIEN COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO