NFL

O-Zone: Mr. Right

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I honestly don't think this season could have gone any worse. The worst part is, Trevor has not proven he is the quarterback that can take us to championships. I'm not saying he can't get there, but by every measurable this year he has...

www.jaguars.com

Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Basic math

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. How do assistant coaches' contracts work when there is a regime change like the Jaguars will experience this year? Will Meyer's coaching staff be paid their full contract value when they are terminated after the season?. First, it's unlikely that the entire...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: On to Week 18

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan with quick thoughts as the Jaguars prepare to play the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field Sunday. Oehser …. Better effort. We are long since past seeking major positives from the 2021 Jaguars. They...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: "I know there are good days ahead…"

JACKSONVILLE – His confidence remains high. Trevor Lawrence has said that throughout a difficult 2021 season, and the Jaguars' rookie quarterback said that hasn't changed entering the regular-season finale. "That's something I've built over the years – confidence in myself and confidence in the future," Lawrence said Wednesday as...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Thursday: "He's going to be terrific…"

JACKSONVILLE – Quarterback remains Topic No. 1 around the Jaguars. In that vein, the Jaguars' play-caller in recent weeks remains convinced the Jaguars have the right player in the position – and that rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's future is bright. "I have no question that Trevor's going to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL

