Memphis Depay DELETES Barcelona from social media bio

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has offered the strongest sign yet that Aaron Ramsey could return to the Premier League this month by saying the Wales midfielder is on his way out of the Serie A club.Ramsey has been linked with former club Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle while reports on Tuesday said Burnley had seen a formal approach for the 31-year-old turned down by the player.But his exit from Turin seems increasingly likely during January, something that Allegri appeared to confirm in a press conference on Wednesday.“Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an...

