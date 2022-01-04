ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Memphis Depay DELETES Barcelona from social media bio

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Depay has DELETED Barcelona from his social media profile. As he missed the win at Real Mallorca on Sunday, Memphis cleaned out his social media accounts. The striker performed...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona taking serious interest in Chelsea defender Rudiger

Barcelona have taken a serious interest in Antonio Rudiger. The German defender will become a free agent at the end of this season. Talks over an extension with Chelsea continue to stall and foreign clubs are now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Rudiger this month. Real Madrid, PSG,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona make new ultimatum to Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona have made a new ultimatum to Ousmane Dembele. Marca says Barcelona have proposed a contract renewal to the Frenchman, which would see his weekly wage reduced. It would also mean that there would be space to belatedly register Ferran Torres, who has been in Catalonia awaiting the green light to officially join his new club.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona resuming new contract talks with Sergi Roberto

Barcelona are resuming new contract talks with Sergi Roberto. Marca says Barcelona have decided to make further contact with the player's agent in a new meeting that will take place in the coming days. There will be more news about his future at the club next week, as the Barcelona...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona expect Coutinho decision on Friday as two Prem clubs remain

The chase for Philippe Coutinho has been narrowed down to two Premier League clubs. Up to six of England's top-flight clubs had registered an interest in the Barcelona playmaker. Now just two remain as a decision on Coutinho's future will be confirmed by Friday, per Sky Sports. Aston Villa is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Tribal Football

Arsenal striker Aubameyang tests positive days out from Gabon opener

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 just four days before Gabon's first game at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Arsenal star and Nice midfielder Mario Lemina returned positive lateral flow tests on arrival at Yaounde's airport in Cameroon. Gabon play their opening Group C match against Comoros on...
SOCCER
The Independent

Aaron Ramsey is ‘an outgoing player’, says Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has offered the strongest sign yet that Aaron Ramsey could return to the Premier League this month by saying the Wales midfielder is on his way out of the Serie A club.Ramsey has been linked with former club Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle while reports on Tuesday said Burnley had seen a formal approach for the 31-year-old turned down by the player.But his exit from Turin seems increasingly likely during January, something that Allegri appeared to confirm in a press conference on Wednesday.“Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Gerrard key as Aston Villa land Barcelona midfielder Coutinho

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to bring in former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season. The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Coutinho will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG chief Leonardo watching Sterling situation at Man City

PSG chief Leonardo is keeping tabs on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City. The England international has a deal to 2023 with City, but no movement from either side has been made about new contract talks. ESPN says PSG chief Leonardo is a fan of Sterling and watching his situation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bio#Discounts#Real Mallorca#Juventus#Tribal Football
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Vinicius Junior fit for Real Madrid clash with Valencia

Vinicius Junior will be fit for Real Madrid for their clash with Valencia this weekend. Real Madrid trained on Thursday morning ahead of the clash with Valencia on Saturday night, and the club was given a boost by the fact Vinicius Jr returned to training and will be available for that match.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Barcelona ace Coutinho interested in Aston Villa move

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho wants to move to Aston Villa this month. The Brazilian is out of favour at the Catalan club under new boss Xavi Hernandez. According to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol, there are two Premier League clubs in for Coutinho. One of those teams is not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd to make 'huge offer' to Chelsea defender Rudiger

Manchester United are making a serious pitch to Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger. Off contract in June, Rudiger has put off talks with Chelsea over a new deal in order to listen to offers from across Europe. While Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been in contact, none...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford sign full-back Hassana Kamara from Nice

Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice The 27-year-old left-wing back has signed a deal until June 2025.The Ivory Coast international will not be involved in the African Nations Cup and could make his debut for the Hornets this weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup.Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League and earned a place in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 team of the season.Kamara joined Nice last season and made over 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.He made his debut for the Ivory Coast in June 2021, featuring in a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso. Read More Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting socialAshley Giles sorry for Ashes mauling but warns mass cull at top is not answerReturns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy