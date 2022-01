Humane Society of The High Plains is conducting a shoe drive from Jan. 10 to March 10 to raise funds for medical care for the animals that come into us. The Humane Society of the High Plains organization will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear. Those dollars will benefit multiple animals in our care. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at the Humane Society or the Hays Public Library.

HAYS, KS ・ 56 MINUTES AGO