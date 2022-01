Welcome to another edition year of The Grind where we are back from a quarantined Christmas break with the kids that has us knowing every word of “Encanto.” Every. Single. Word. I’m also proud to say I nearly made it to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Although, if I’m being honest, that’s only because I didn’t realize the documentary I was watching was so long. Man, am I old. But I’m back for another year of this (hopefully) fun weekly rundown. And although there wasn’t much going on these past two weeks, let’s give it a shot anyway. We don’t talk about Bruno (No, no), but we certainly talk about golf.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO