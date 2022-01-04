ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make Spanish Lentil Soup with Potatoes | Rachael Ray

rachaelrayshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Rachael show you how to make soulful, bright-flavored Spanish...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
Person
Rachael Ray
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

10 Terrific Tuna Salad Recipes

If you're searching for a quick and healthy lunch, look no further than tuna salad. Easy to throw together and great cold, these tuna salad recipes can be prepped over the weekend and served for simple meals throughout the week. Serve a scoop with crackers, over salad greens, or tucked into bread with all your favorite sandwich toppings.
RECIPES
The Independent

The best Brussels sprout recipes according to celebrity chefs

Brussels sprouts have had it rough. Horrifically mistreated throughout the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties, for too long we threw them into boiling water and left them to wilt, stew and practically dissolve.In the process, generations have grown up thinking sprouts are disgusting, an inedible hell only to be endured on Christmas Day.“I still have nightmares now, watching my mum on Christmas Eve criss-crossing the bottom of the sprouts,” remembers chef Gordon Ramsay, author of Ramsay In 10 (Hodder & Stoughton, £25). “The minute she blanched them they blew up – all the leaves had separated.”I love me some crispy Brussels...
RECIPES
EatingWell

31 Healthy Soups to Make in January

We've pulled together 31 delicious soup recipes, one for each day in January. These soups highlight seasonal produce, including turnip, potatoes and winter squash. Recipes like Comforting Cabbage Soup with Ginger and Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards will keep you warm and cozy all month long.
RECIPES
hiltonheadmonthly.com

AVOCADO TOAST WITH SMOKED SALMON

• Pinch of sugar (optional) Scoop out the contents of the avocados into a glass bowl. Add finely diced red onion. Add pinch of salt and pinch of pepper (more can be added later to taste). Add pinch of sugar to counteract the bitterness of the avocados and onions. Squeeze the juice of the whole lime into the bowl.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Treat Yourself With Giada De Laurentiis’ New 20-Minute, Vegetarian Pasta Recipe

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Giada De Laurentiis’ pasta recipes. No, seriously, if you need pasta to satisfy the whole family or a quick one to satiate the hungry little ones, chances are that she has the perfect recipe to go with it. And this time around, she has the perfect, flavorful pasta for and after the holiday season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giadzy (@thegiadzy) On Dec 22, De Laurentiis posted a jaw-droppingly gorgeous photo of a new pasta recipe we’re dying to get our hands on to her page @thegiadzy....
RECIPES
The Daily South

Should You Wash Rice?

Rice, whether as a crispy side dish or one-pot meal of chicken-and-wild rice casserole, is always a go-to pantry staple. However, it's not without controversy, and it all boils down to should you wash your rice prior to cooking? We tapped Ed Kernan, Manager Culinary Operations at Sur La Table and Chef Masatomo "Masa" Hamaya of O-Ku to share their take on the rice-washing debate.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Roast beetroot, caramelised carrots and silken tofu: Ravinder Bhogal’s winter salad recipes

Salads in winter may seem as preposterous as a bikini, but these ones are the equivalent of layering clothes – except here the toasty layers are made up of robust seasonal fruit and vegetables in place of fragile, leafy greens, and of assertive dressings and the satisfying crunch of nuts and seeds. Whether you are seeking atonement for the excesses of Christmas or just craving something lighter, brighter and more refreshing, they are both vibrant and filling enough to eat for lunch or dinner without the need for any accompaniments.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Creamy Golden Beef Stroganoff Recipe: An Easy Version of the Classic Russian Stroganoff Recipe

Beef stroganoff (stroganov) is a Russian dish of sautéed pieces of beef served in a sauce. Stroganoff originated in mid-19th-century Russia and has since it become popular across the globe, with a myriad variations from the original recipe. The dish often prepared in the U.S. today consists of strips of beef filet with a mushroom, onion and sour cream sauce, served over rice or egg noodles. This is my mom’s recipe and I love it because it’s not only delicious but it’s easy to make, too!
RECIPES

