Premier League

Lyon fullback Emerson cools Chelsea return talk

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea fullback Emerson Palmieri says he's happy with Olympique Lyon. The left-back is on a season-long loan with OL, though is wanted back at Chelsea after they lost Ben Chilwell for the campaign...

www.tribalfootball.com

