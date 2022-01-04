ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Angel Correa signs new contract with Atletico Madrid

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngel Correa has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid. The Argentina international has signed terms to 2026 today. His previous deal was to run to 2024. Correa penned...

www.tribalfootball.com

BBC

Kieran Trippier: Newcastle agree £12m fee with Atletico Madrid

Newcastle have agreed a £12m fee plus add-ons with Atletico Madrid for England full-back Kieran Trippier. The 31-year-old is set to be Newcastle's first signing under their new Saudi owners - and first for new manager Eddie Howe since he took charge in November. Trippier, who joined La Liga...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle close in on a £12m deal for Kieran Trippier with England star set for a medical after skipping Atletico Madrid training to become Saudi owners' first signing since their takeover

Newcastle United are closing in on the £12million signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. The England right-back missed training in Spain on Tuesday morning and is now due on Tyneside for a medical. Sportsmail understands the Magpies have brokered a deal of £12m plus £3m in add-ons for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Kieran Trippier arrives on a private jet in Newcastle to take his medical ahead of a £12m move from Atletico Madrid, as Magpies' new owners prepare a statement of intent with their first signing

Kieran Trippier has arrived in Newcastle ahead of his proposed £12million move back to the Premier League. The 31-year-old left Madrid on Wednesday morning, having missed training with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, and touched down at Newcastle airport just before 1pm. He later arrived at the club's training ground...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid eyeing Wolves defender Nelson Semedo

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Wolves defender Nelson Semedo after selling Kieran Trippier to Newcastle. Marca says there would be a certain irony about Semedo arriving as Trippier's replacement, as Los Rojiblancos actually wanted him before they eventually signed the Englishman back in 2019. The club were looking for a reliable...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid moving for Lille defender Zeki Celik

Atletico Madrid are moving for Lille defender Zeki Celik. Atletico see Celik as a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who has been sold to Newcastle United. Atletico coach Diego Simeone had favoured a move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. But with Chelsea reluctant to do business, Atletico are now turning to Celik.
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Gunners to land Dusan Vlahovic at cut-price deal – thanks to their key bargaining chip giving them an edge over Tottenham

Arsenal are set to bid just £45m for Dusan Vlahovic – considerably cheaper than the £60m fee Tottenham were tipped to pay. That's according to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that Arsenal hold a key negotiating chip over their bitter north London rivals, when it comes to securing the Fiorentina man.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid pushing to sign Barcelona defender Azpilicueta

Atletico Madrid are pushing to sign Barcelona defender Cesar Azpilicueta. Marca says Ddrafting in Chelsea and Spain full-back Azpilicueta is the dream scenario for Diego Simeone, as he is at the top of his wish list. The Argentine coach believes that the Navarrese player would suit his style of play...
SOCCER

