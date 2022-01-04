ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sania Mirza kicks off 2022 tennis season with opening round win in Adelaide

olympics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia’s Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles at the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament in Australia...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sania Mirza, Nadiia Kichenok lose semi-final against Barty-Sanders in Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok crashed out of the women's doubles semi-finals at the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament on Friday. Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders defeated the Indo-Ukrainian duo 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 in the clash which...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
TENNIS
The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sania Mirza
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Andy Murray’s brother with blunt take Novak Djokovic’s exemption to play in Australian Open

The tennis world received some big news when it was announced earlier that star Novak Djokovic would participate in the Australian Open. The news came with some controversy however, as Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, announced that he had received a medical exemption. Some in the tennis world, including Andy Murray’s brother and doubles champion Jamie Murray, took exception to Djokovic’s medical exemption.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide#Ukrainian#Canadian#Indian#American
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic under police guard as he waits on visa fate in Australia

Novak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardise the top-ranked Serb’s entry into the country.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.“Novak is currently in a...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Returns to the Tennis Court in Bright Orange Nikes

Naomi Osaka has been wearing her shoe, the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka, in the bright orange colorway at the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia this week. This tournament down under marks the Nike tennis star‘s return to the sport after a four-month break, which she announced back in September of 2021. Osaka came out triumphant in both matches, winning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, as well as today. The four-time Grand Slam champion beat Alize Cornet of France Tuesday. Today she was victorious in her match against Belgium’s Marnya Zanevska. The 24-year-old Japanese athlete donned similar looks for both matches,...
TENNIS
Sportico

Djokovic at the Australian Open: Nine Titles, One Exemption, No Visa

Less than 36 after Novak Djokovic revealed he was granted an exemption from the Australian Open’s vaccine mandate, his visa into the country has been canceled, potentially ending his attempt at a record 21st Grand Slam title. “The ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently canceled,” the Australian Border Force said in a statement. “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia.” The move comes after Djokovic spent hours...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy