Elizabeth Holmes

Start Your Day Here: What Elizabeth Holmes' guilty verdict could mean for Silicon Valley

By Silicon Valley's fake-it-till-you-make-it culture
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the top stories we're watching today:. Elizabeth Holmes: A jury agreed that the Theranos founder intentionally defrauded investors out of millions...

www.npr.org

TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Deadline

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Of 11 Counts, Faces Decades In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today on four of 11 charges related to her company’s failed blood-testing technology. A San Jose jury deliberated for nearly 50 hours over seven days before finding the disgraced former CEO guilty on three counts of fraud and one of conspiracy. Holmes was acquitted on four other charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three other fraud counts. Holmes, 37, who had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges and testified in court, faces a maximum prison term of 80 years — two decades on each conviction — but is likely to serve...
SAN JOSE, CA
luxurylaunches.com

Her $135M mansion is more expensive than Bill Gates’ home – The crazy-rich lifestyle of disgraced billionaire Elizabeth Holmes – The 37-yr-old Theranos founder once spent $100k on a conference table.

From podcasts to books and documentaries, Elizabeth Holmes and her ability to con the cleverest in Silicon Valley has led to a cultlike obsession with the scorned businesswoman, currently on trial for nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. The 37-year-old’s once-lauded blood-testing start-up...
REAL ESTATE
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
BBC

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Once hailed as the "female Steve Jobs," Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of knowingly defrauding investors, but found not guilty of defrauding patients. The BBC's James Clayton spoke to one former investor about the downfall of Theranos, Holmes' Silicon Valley blood testing start-up once valued at $9bn (£7bn).
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Podcast
goodmorningamerica.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after convicting Elizabeth Holmes

By the end of day three of deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, the jury had already decided to find the fallen Theranos founder guilty of defrauding investors who had poured millions of dollars into the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, according to one juror who spoke with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
LAW
Hypebae

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

After a months-long trial, former CEO of Theranos — a consumer healthcare tech company — Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of consumer fraud and conspiracy. According to BBC, “Holmes knowingly lied about technology she said could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.” As a result of denying the charges, Holmes will face a maximum prison term of 20 years for each crime, which includes three wire fraud charges and “conspiracy to commit fraud against investors.” Additionally, the three aforementioned charges “are tied to specific investors in her failed company.”
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Elizabeth Holmes Will Likely Land in Cushy, Fenceless Prison (1)

Elizabeth Holmes , once hailed as the youngest female self-made billionaire and an emblem of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, will probably spend the next few years in a cushy minimum-security prison camp with access to activities like crafting or tennis, and no perimeter fence. The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found.
CELEBRITIES
WGAU

What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons. Will anyone in the tech industry actually take this moment to heart? Don't count on it. Holmes was found guilty on...
SAN JOSE, CA
Reuters

U.S. jury reaches verdict in Theranos trial, to be read soon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. jury in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial said on Monday it has reached a unanimous verdict. It will be read shortly. Prosecutors said Holmes, 37, swindled private investors between 2010 and 2015 by convincing them that Theranos' small machines could run a range of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick.
SAN JOSE, CA
Reuters

U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Holmes was convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy, but acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

