Ravi Dahiya’s wrestling training camp in Russia cancelled due to COVID-19

The Premier League has the option of rescheduling matches postponed due to Covid-19 during the international break at the end of the month, FIFA has said.Eighteen top-flight games have been called off for Covid-related reasons since last month amid a significant rise in cases, with only three given new dates so far.The international window which runs from January 24 to February 2 will not involve European countries, and had been viewed by the league at the start of the season as an opportunity for any players not called up for international duty elsewhere to take a break.Premier League matches postponed...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO