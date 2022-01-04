Ravi Dahiya’s wrestling training camp in Russia cancelled due to COVID-19

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for coronavirus just days before he was scheduled to begin his Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Gabon.The 32-year-old, who is the skipper for the Gabonese national team, has not featured since being stripped of his club captaincy due to a disciplinary breach.And upon arrival at the Yaounde airport in Cameroon, both Aubameyang and Nice midfielder Mario Lemina returned positive lateral flow tests.The tournament, which is being held in Cameroon, gets underway on Sunday when the hosts face Burkina Faso.Then on Monday Gabon are set to play their first match when they take on Comoros.It...
