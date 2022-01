Florida rapper Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith has been sentenced over a year after being arrested in a COVID-19 loan scheme. According to court documents, the 37-year-old Pretty Ricky member will go to prison for 20 months after pleading guilty on Aug. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In October 2020 he was apprehended for filing fraudulent loan applications in order to receive funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. Baby Blue was involved in a scam that received $24 million from the COVID relief program.

