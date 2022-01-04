ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Meta's Facebook suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for one day

By Chris Ciaccia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta Platforms' (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook has suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one day after Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) permanently banned her account for violating its policies. Greene's suspension lasts for 24 hours, according...

SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Black people use Facebook more than anyone. Now they're leaving.

Brandon Keyes, a 37-year-old Army combat veteran from Detroit, has an on-again, off-again relationship with Facebook. These days, it’s mostly off. Keyes says he got tired of Facebook censoring Black users when they call out racism while permitting hateful speech and memes to spread unchecked. Once his account was...
SOCIETY
Mother Jones

Farewell to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Toxic Twitter Feed Full of Covid Lies

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the first-term member of Congress from Georgia, styles herself as a warrior for free speech. In recent years, she has issued hate-filled tweets, encouraged violence on social media, and promoted QAnon conspiracies. In response, lawmakers quickly stripped Greene of her House committee assignments, and Twitter temporarily suspended her account several times.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

'This is beyond censorship of speech': Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes as FACEBOOK suspends her account for 24 hours for 'spreading COVID misinformation' after she was permanently banned by Twitter

A day after being banned by Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday said Facebook had suspended her account for 24 hours. The fringe Republican, who has previously shared QAnon conspiracy theories and suggested that California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers, posted a statement on GETTR, a conservative social media platform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
inputmag.com

Twitter rang in the New Year by banning Marjorie Taylor Greene

It took a little longer than we expected, but she finally pulled it off: At 1:46 p.m. ET on New Year's Day, House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Mordor) flagrantly violated Twitter’s content policies via her personal account for a 5th time, prompting the social media company to permanently ban @mtgreenee from the platform. We congratulate her on earning the coveted far-right conservative merit badge in self-righteous martyrdom, and wish her all the best on the bottom-rung social media venue, GETTR, where she posted (gettred? getted? got?), “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.” She added that she’ll soon “show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Twitter permanently bans news aggregation service Politics For All

Twitter has permanently banned the popular news aggregation service Politics For All, in a sign of how the social media platform has substantial power to deprive news outlets of their audience without warning. A spokesperson said the account was “suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam”...
INTERNET
coloradopols.com

Boebert Vows To Make Twitter Pay

Responding to the news yesterday that one of the leading figures among the far-right freshman Republican congressional waste products of the MAGA movement, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has been permanently suspended from Twitter for “repeated violations” of the site’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, Rep. Lauren “Q*Bert” Boebert of Colorado issued what sure looks to us like a threat of retaliation in the event Republicans retake control of the U.S. House this November:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Neowin

Facebook and Google fined by France over cookie opt-out breaches

France’s Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés (CNIL) has announced that it’s fining Google and Facebook €150 million and €60 million respectively for making it difficult to refuse cookies. The CNIL looked at facebook.com, google.fr, and youtube.com and found that it was easy to accept cookies but refusing them took several clicks.
INTERNET

