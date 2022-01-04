Devin Nunes Officially Resigns From Congress

Former Republican representative Devin Nunes has been trolled by a local paper in Fresno, California, following his departure from Congress. Mr Nunes, who left his seat on Saturday, had announced in December that he had been appointed to head Donald Trump’s emergent tech firm and social media platform, Truth Social. On Monday, The Fresno Bee took to ridiculing the outgoing representative after nearly two decades of serving California’s 22nd Congressional District.His time in the position has seen a number of controversies, including the creation of a social media page widely known as “Devin Nunes’s Cow”, and which he unsuccessfully...
Comments / 0