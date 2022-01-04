Devin Nunes Officially Resigns From Congress

Now that the euphoria has died down over Devin Nunes’ resignation from Congress, we move to the task of replacing him. And that gets somewhat confusing. First, a special election will be held to elect someone to serve the balance of his term, which ends in January 2023. At press time, it appeared that the timeline for this special election would be a primary in early April with the runoff in June—concurrently with the June Primary for the usual midterm races.

FRESNO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO