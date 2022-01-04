ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Devin Nunes Officially Resigns From Congress

kubaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — Devin Nunes is out of Congress. The Republican Representative from Tulare wrote a letter...

kubaradio.com

The Independent

Local paper trolls Devin Nunes for retirement and says ‘we need a representative who will meet with citizens’

Former Republican representative Devin Nunes has been trolled by a local paper in Fresno, California, following his departure from Congress. Mr Nunes, who left his seat on Saturday, had announced in December that he had been appointed to head Donald Trump’s emergent tech firm and social media platform, Truth Social. On Monday, The Fresno Bee took to ridiculing the outgoing representative after nearly two decades of serving California’s 22nd Congressional District.His time in the position has seen a number of controversies, including the creation of a social media page widely known as “Devin Nunes’s Cow”, and which he unsuccessfully...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fresnoalliance.com

The Cow Wins: Devin Nunes Departs

Now that the euphoria has died down over Devin Nunes’ resignation from Congress, we move to the task of replacing him. And that gets somewhat confusing. First, a special election will be held to elect someone to serve the balance of his term, which ends in January 2023. At press time, it appeared that the timeline for this special election would be a primary in early April with the runoff in June—concurrently with the June Primary for the usual midterm races.
FRESNO, CA
MSNBC

How Jim Jordan could wind up getting arrested by Congress

Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out at Biden After Jan. 6 Speech

Former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement Thursday to mark the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol in response to President Joe Biden’s morning address, calling his successor’s remarks “political theater” and an attempt to distract from how Biden has “failed.”. [. Read:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

