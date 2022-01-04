ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

How to properly care for sweaters

By Hints from Heloise
Antelope Valley Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD During the winter m onths, we wear our sweaters often to keep warm. With all the usage, they need to be cleaned. Be sure to check the care labels before washing them. Some sweaters require dry cleaning only, and always follow the care label. If you hand-wash a...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
womanaroundtown.com

Embroidered Sweaters

There’s something about texture and artisanship that’s appropriate to this time of year. Union Collared Embroidered Sweater by Love Shack Fancy: Relaxed silhouette, Blouson sleeves. 45% nylon, 30% cotton, 25% wool. Sale $386.00. Onefifteen Embroidered Sweater: Cashmere 97%, Polyester 2%, Metallic Fibre 1% Sale $325.00. Embroidered Fringe-Trimmed Sweater...
APPAREL
Great Bend Tribune

Extend poinsettia life with proper care

For many, the rich color of poinsettias is a comforting symbol of the holidays. With proper care, the popular plant can last through the end of the year and beyond. Ward Upham, a horticulture expert with K-State Research and Extension, said poinsettias should be kept in a spot where daytime temperatures are 65 to 75 degrees F, and 60 to 65 at night.
AGRICULTURE
Antelope Valley Press

Caring properly for your new flat-screen television

D : If you have just gotten a new TV, the screen needs to be handled carefully. Read the manufacturer’s manual before you first clean it. And be aware that some screens have an anti-aging coating that could be damaged by some cleaners. Before starting to clean, unplug the...
PETS
Antelope Valley Press

Use up that leftover food for something delicious

Today’s Sound On is about leftover holiday food:. Dear Heloise: I looked in the refrigerator last night and realized that I had a lot of leftover food from the holidays. Some leftover roast beef, cranberry sauce, fresh tomatoes, cake and much more were crowding my shelves. It was a little of “this” and a lot of “that.”
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Fruit Juice#Sweaters#Detergents#Polish
wdiy.org

PSP Reminding People to Properly Care for Outdoor Pets During Winter

State police are reminding people to be mindful in caring for their pets as we enter the coldest time of the year. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports. Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
ANIMALS
Gear Patrol

How to Take Care of Dry Skin

Just because your skin sometimes gets dry doesn’t mean you have textbook dry skin. It could be a temporary condition attributed to the cold, parched winter air, or even bodily dehydration. People who actually have dry skin are dealing with it on a daily basis: Their glands produce less oil, so they experience the same dry symptoms as the rest of us, but under less exceptional circumstances.
SKIN CARE
CBS DFW

Kids Winter Sweaters Made With Lead Paint Zippers Recalled

(CBSDFW.COM) – Anyone who recently bought the following wool sweater made for children from Seattle, Washington-based Native Creation should return it immediately. (credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) The company has recalled about 170 units of wool sweaters citing violation of the Federal Lead Paint ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. This recall involves sweaters for children sizes 0 to 8. They were sold with dark gray, blue or black as the base color with multi-colored, Native American patterns. The sweaters have an attached hood, a zipper along the front and drawstrings at the top and bottom of the zipper path. They were manufactured in Ecuador and sold at the clothing company from December 2020 through January 2021 for about $29. According to the agency, the paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.
SEATTLE, WA
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
HuffingtonPost

How To Drink More Water: Bottles And Other Products That Can Help

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to drink more water. Five days into 2022, however, I have realized that a busy schedule and a habit of forgetfulness is making this whole increased-water-intake thing a little more difficult than I had imagined. But I’m going to try to stick...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
Idaho State Journal

How to properly store your hunting knives for the winter

This is one of those “do as I say, not as I do” articles. I don’t want to make my ignorance publicly known but until the last few years I’ve never given it a thought as to prepping my hunting knives for storage. Three things have woken me up to the need to do so.
LIFESTYLE
playbuzz.com

How To Take Care Of Your Crystals

Cleansing, recharging and programming your crystals can make all the difference when it comes to spiritual development, manifestation and healing!. Here are a few simple steps you can use to get the most out of your gems. Let's begin!. 1. Step One: Cleanse Your Crystals. 2. Step Two: Charge Your...
BEAUTY & FASHION
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
fashionisers.com

Lifestyle Tips: How To Properly Prepare For Having Twins

Having twins is usually considered to be an ‘exciting’ event, but for the parents, it can also be extremely demanding and tiring. There are many adjustments that need to be made, not only by you but especially by your family as well. Your home environment will have to be adapted in order to meet the needs of your twins.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

How to Choose Ripe Oranges and Store them Properly, According to Experts

Picking out an orange at the grocery store or farmers market can be difficult, especially when you're face-to-face with a pile of nearly identical fruits. However, there are subtle ways to differentiate between a good orange and a great orange without ever taking a bite. And once you've made it home with your nearly perfect orange haul, there are several methods to store the sweet fruits, depending on how you intend to use them.
FOOD & DRINKS
Press Democrat

Why do women sprout chin hairs as they age?

Q: Why do women sprout chin hairs as they age — and what’s the best way to remove them so they don’t grow back darker and thicker?. A: If you’re a woman who is growing new chin hairs, the first thing you should know is that most of the time, “this is perfectly normal,” said Dr. Joel L. Cohen, a dermatologist and director of AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery in Denver.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy