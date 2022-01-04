ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Exclusive: Top Capitol riot investigator who launched probe sits down with CBS News

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly one year after the January 6 assault on the...

www.cbsnews.com

Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
Person
Catherine Herridge
HuffingtonPost

The FBI's Secret Weapon In The Capitol Attack Manhunt

Join HuffPost and BuzzFeed News for a Twitter Spaces conversation about the legal fallout from the U.S. Capitol riot, scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. Sign up to be notified when the Space begins here. They are some of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most critical assets, and federal...
CBS News

Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol call for accountability ahead of riot anniversary

One year after a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election, officers are calling for accountability and recounting their trauma. Another three officers are suing former President Donald Trump related to the insurrection. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "CBSN AM" to discuss her interview with a veteran Capitol Police officer who was there and more.
Boston Globe

These are the people who died in connection with the Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — As a pro-Trump protest turned into a violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year, four people in the crowd died. — Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as rioters tried to breach the House chamber. —...
CBS News

Trump cancels January 6 news conference; more Capitol police officers file lawsuits

Former President Donald Trump will no longer hold a press conference to mark the anniversary of the Capitol riot at Mar-a-Lago Thursday. More Capitol police officers have filed lawsuits against the former president accusing him of playing a critical role in the attack. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN with more.
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Sand Hills Express

Capitol riot investigator on why seeking justice continues a year later

With more than 725 defendants, the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, is the largest federal criminal investigation in U.S. history. Michael Sherwin, then the justice department’s top prosecutor in the District of Columbia, helped launch the Capitol riots investigation. He told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine...
Democrat-Herald

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

They’ve interviewed more than 300 witnesses, collected tens of thousands of documents and traveled around the country to talk to election officials. Now, after six months of work, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is preparing to go public. Members of the panel will start to reveal...
Decider.com

United States Capitol Riot, One Year Later: January 6 Insurrection Documentaries, Specials, Investigations Viewing Guide

This time last year, the unthinkable happened. In the wake of Joe Biden’s election as President of the United States, thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to Washington D.C. They gathered to support Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election had been “stolen” by emboldened radical-left Democrats. What followed was chaos. As White House staff members were evacuated, rioters assaulted law enforcement and vandalized property. Five people lost their lives during the attack on Capitol. One was shot by Capitol Police, another died of a drug overdose, and the final three passed of natural causes. At least 138 police officers were injured. Altogether, 737 people were charged for their role in the riots.
