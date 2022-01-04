Exclusive: Top Capitol riot investigator who launched probe sits down with CBS News

This time last year, the unthinkable happened. In the wake of Joe Biden’s election as President of the United States, thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to Washington D.C. They gathered to support Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election had been “stolen” by emboldened radical-left Democrats. What followed was chaos. As White House staff members were evacuated, rioters assaulted law enforcement and vandalized property. Five people lost their lives during the attack on Capitol. One was shot by Capitol Police, another died of a drug overdose, and the final three passed of natural causes. At least 138 police officers were injured. Altogether, 737 people were charged for their role in the riots.

