Business

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 federal fraud charges

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury found Elizabeth Holmes bilked investors out of...

www.cbsnews.com

TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
LAW
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Harper's Bazaar

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) | Official Trailer The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) | Official Trailer. Elizabeth Holmes was once a black polo-necked billionaire maverick who modelled herself on Steve Jobs. The female founder was said to be the future of Silicon Valley; her revolutionary idea, Theranos, promised to change medicine forever - to literally save lives. Now, she is the enigmatic figure who presided over one of the biggest cons in history, the woman at the centre of a story so unbelievable it's hard to believe it actually happened.
SCIENCE
#Fraud
goodmorningamerica.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after convicting Elizabeth Holmes

By the end of day three of deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, the jury had already decided to find the fallen Theranos founder guilty of defrauding investors who had poured millions of dollars into the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, according to one juror who spoke with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
LAW
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
LAW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Elizabeth Holmes: fake it to make it until you break it

The story of how Elizabeth Holmes came to defraud some of the richest and most powerful investors in the US, only to end up this week facing decades in prison, is so epic and outlandish that it is no wonder it has already flowered into a prize-winning book and a popular podcast, and is reportedly on its way to becoming a Hollywood film, with Ms Holmes to be played by Jennifer Lawrence, no less. But it is more than superb entertainment; it is a parable about how our financial system is badly broken.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

False HIV results, miscarriage, and cancer diagnosis—the Theranos patients Elizabeth Holmes was found not guilty of defrauding

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Monday, Elizabeth Holmes, the 37-year-old founder of the failed blood testing company Theranos, was found guilty of defrauding investors, ending the months-long trial and years-long downfall of the former tech titan.
HEALTH
protocol.com

It took just three days for the jury to find Elizabeth Holmes guilty

On Tuesday, a mistrial was formally declared for three counts of fraud against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. But for four counts of defrauding investors and conspiracy, one juror said her guilt was decided after the third day of deliberation, according to an interview with ABC. Holmes "owned everything," Wayne Kaatz,...
LAW
SFist

Will Elizabeth Holmes Face Stiff Sentence, or Will Judge Go Easy On Her Because of Baby?

The cautionary tale of Elizabeth Holmes is sure to reverberate around Silicon Valley for at least a few months — until founders go back to spewing the bullshit they can often be heard spewing to any investor who'll listen. But the specter of the Theranos collapse could linger on both with the upcoming trial of alleged co-conspirator Sunny Bulwani, and with Holmes's sentencing, which could come in mid-2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes saga still has some loose ends to resolve

A jury has ended the suspense surrounding the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes by finding her guilty on four of the 11 charges facing her, but some issues in the legal drama remain unresolved. Here's a look at some of the most pressing questions.PRISON BOUNDThe general consensus is that Holmes almost certainly will be sent to prison, although it's difficult to predict for how long. Technically, she could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each of the four felony convictions, but experts doubt that will happen. Former federal prosecutor Neama...
ECONOMY
AFP

Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Fraud convictions this week for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will send a chill through Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, insiders say, now they know there is the threat of jail for airy promises that come to nothing. "I'll bet you there are a lot of founders ... right now who watched the trial and thought they have probably done some of the same things Elizabeth Holmes did," he said.
BUSINESS

