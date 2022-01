Coming off a highly successful Owners’ Meeting, IWDC in 2021 broke its all-time annual member’s spend record set in 2019. “Our previous annual record was $278.8 million, and we broke that after our second business day in December – we should easily eclipse $300 million for full-year 2021,” stated Frank Kasnick, IWDC President & CEO. “This is a testament to the strength and resilience of the independents in our welding & gas industry and reflects the strong support from our Vendor partners.”

