With winter weather on the horizon, one can take advantage of warmer days to protect their home and family from a potential winter freeze. Anyone who’s lived in Vicksburg through the winter knows that the season changes course drastically, often with very little warning. Just last week, we witnessed an extreme plummet over the span of only 24 short hours. On Jan. 1, the temperature reached a high of 86° around noon. By noon the next day, it dropped down to 30° and even surprised citizens with flurries of snow.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO