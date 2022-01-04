Brazil's BNDES plans to sell stake in Ouro Fino

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian veterinary products manufacturer Ouro Fino Saude Animal SA said on Monday state development bank BNDES hired BTG Pactual to seek investors to buy its stake in the company.

According to a securities filing, BNDES executed a financial advisory agreement with investment bank BTG Pactual for prospecting potential investors interested in acquiring up to all of its 12.26% stake in the company, which is worth roughly 167 million reais ($29.39 million).

($1 = 5.6818 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Louise Heavens

