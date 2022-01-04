A&O Takes Sidley Austin's Global Antitrust Co-Head

In the battle for talent, law firms are increasingly seeking more avenues to attract and retain top lawyers, especially when it comes to diverse talent. Take Sidley Austin. The firm’s programs are an example of how law firms are trying to closely coordinate their diversity and talent goals. Angela Zambrano, Dallas office co-managing partner, pointed to Sidley’s involvement in the OnRamp Fellowship, a program created by incubator Diversity Lab that aims to bring women back to Big Law after they’ve taken extended hiatuses from the profession.
