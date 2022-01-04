A&O Takes Sidley Austin's Global Antitrust Co-Head

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Sidley Austin on Tuesday removed a securities lawsuit against Signavio Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Dorsey & Whitney on behalf of former Signavio senior VP Alexandre Wentzo, who alleges that his shares in the company were forfeited shortly before an acquisition by SAP SE, which would have led to a $12 million pay-out. Wentzo contends that the company did this by forcing him to resign after his request to work remotely from France amid COVID-19 had been denied. The case is in 2:21-cv-09968, Wentzo v. Signavio Inc. et al.

LAW ・ 9 DAYS AGO