'Corporate Distress Is Inevitable': UK Law Firm Leaders On What to Expect In 2022

The UK has reported yet another record daily surge of coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the nation.The country reported a further 119,789 new cases on Thursday – marking the second day in a row that previous records were broken, after new infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday. With test supplies struggling to meet soaring demand, the actual number is likely to be far higher.A further 147 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 147,720. Separate figures show the virus has now been...
