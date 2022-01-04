ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram Garica looking forward to busy 2022 with Seven Bucks

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiram Garcia expects 2022 to be another packed year for Dwayne Johnson. The movie producer works closely with The Rock through the star's Seven Bucks Productions banner and he explained that the year will begin with the Christmas movie 'Red One' and even suggested that the company could focus on movies...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

kiss951.com

10 Movies To Look Forward To In 2022

NELIGH, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Dillon Smith gets popcorn for customers in the concession stand at the TK/Starlite Drive-In Theater on September 28, 2013 in Neligh, Nebraska. The theater, which opened in 1952, is one of only two drive-in theaters left in Nebraska, a state that once had almost 50. At the peak of their popularity in the late 1950s there were between 4 and 5 thousand drive-in theaters in the United States, there are now only about 350. As movie studios begin to phase out distribution of 35mm film prints in favor of digital media, the high cost drive-in theaters face when switching to a digital projection system is expected to force more of these theaters to close. The TK/ Starlite installed a digital projector earlier this year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
NELIGH, NE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fast & Furious’ Director Justin Lin Shoots for $7 Million Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Loft

Taiwanese-born American filmmaker Justin Lin has listed a multilevel live-work loft atop a converted factory complex in downtown Los Angeles with an asking price of $7 million. The celebrated film director, who has helmed a handful of the blockbuster Fast & Furious films, including 2021’s F9, which grossed almost three quarters of a billion bucks in worldwide box office, as well as the next two upcoming installments of the seemingly endless franchise, hopes to turns an impressive profit on the cavernous loft that he scooped up in 2012 for $2.6 million from architecture savvy actor, artist and provocateur Vincent Gallo. So the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Jake Kasdan
Dwayne Johnson
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Zampino Joins the Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Things in Will Smith’s life just took an interesting turn of events now that his ex-wife Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 12th season. If fans didn’t get enough personal details from his recent memoir, Will, then it’s likely that Zampino will dish a little more inside scoop.
CELEBRITIES
#Film Star#Seven Bucks Productions#Red One#Seven Bucks
arcamax.com

Gal Gadot: My Cleopatra will be sexy and smart

Gal Gadot says her version of Cleopatra will be both "sexy" and "smart". The 36-year-old star will play the ruler of Ancient Egypt in a new movie that will be producer by her 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins and gave fans a teaser of what to expect from her take on the character.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Shock: Aladdin Star Feels Trapped, Wants To Divorce Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith? Gotham Star Threatens Husband’s $350M Net Worth

Will Smith allegedly wants to divorce Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he's worried she would expose him. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. But this is not to say that the couple didn’t face major challenges in their relationship. Just recently, the A-listers admitted to cheating on each other but with each other’s consent. The setup proved to be questionable for some people, but it certainly made the couple’s union much stronger.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

