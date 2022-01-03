ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jumanji 4 will be made, the producer updates on the sequel with Dwayne Johnson

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJumanji 4 is being developed on behalf of Sony and producer Hiram Garcia has confirmed that he has already spoken with those responsible for the study of the project, obtaining the green light. However, fans of the saga will have to wait a little longer due to the various...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
splashreport.com

Dwayne Johnson Will Not Be In Fast And Furious 10

In an interview with CNN, Dwayne Johnson publicly declined Vin Diesel’s invitation to appear in Fast and Furious 10. A frustrated Johnson went on to slam Diesel for seizing the opportunity to use public pressure to persuade him that he should return to the Fast & Furious franchise.Their feud dates back to one of the last iterations of Fast and Furious, with Johnson eventually leading a spinoff with Jason Statham entitled Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reflects on His Regrets from 2021

2021 has nearly come and gone. As a result, everyone — including the one and only Dwayne Johnson — is looking back on the year. “I worked hard, had some luck on my side and was able to accomplish a few things in 2021,” Johnson told CNN Entertainment on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Dwayne Johnson rips Vin Diesel for 'his manipulation'

Dwayne Johnson has publicly rejected Vin Diesel's request for him to return to the Fast & Furious franchise amid their feud, telling CNN there's "no chance" he'll come back. Diesel in a November Instagram post asked Johnson to appear in the upcoming 10th Fast & Furious film as his character of Hobbs, writing, "You must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play." Diesel and Johnson have been in a feud for years, and Johnson previously said he would not come back to the series after he didn't appear in the most recent entry, F9.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

‘Black Adam’ Producer Reveals Plans for Sequels and Spinoffs

Black Adam‘s producer Hiram Garcia has now revealed that the team intends on creating more films based around Dwayne Johnson‘s character. In a recent interview with Collider, the president of Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions banner confirmed that both the actor and the crew have big plans for the antihero, who will soon be making his big-screen debut in his standalone DC Comics and Warner Bros. film. “100%. We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go,” Garcia explained when asked if there are plans for a sequel or future appearances in the DCEU.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Jake Kasdan
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Kevin Hart
ScreenCrush

Dwayne Johnson Declines Vin Diesel’s Invitation To Join ‘Fast 10′

Dwayne Johnson will not be returning to the main Fast & Furious franchise any time soon, which he has made clear in a recent interview with CNN. After joining the franchise as Hobbs for Fast Five, as well as the subsequent sixth, seventh, and eighth films, Johnson departed the main Fast & Furious series due to a rumored feud between himself and cast member Vin Diesel. However, he's still signed on for the sequel to the Fast & Furious spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw, which was announced last year.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Producer#Fantasy World#Film Star#Red One
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s Westbrook Inc. Gets Minority Investment From Blackstone-Backed Firm Led By Kevin Mayer And Tom Staggs

An investment firm backed by Blackstone and run by onetime Disney colleagues Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs has taken a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. The deal, confirmed to Deadline by a person familiar with the investment and later announced officially, followed discussions of a full acquisition of the company led by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Westbrook has had a hand in film and TV productions like King Richard, released last year by Warner Bros, as well as Facebook talk show Red Table Talk and a number of widely seen titles on Snapchat...
BUSINESS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Will Smith's Fresh Prince Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro Has Seen King Richard, And He Has A Funny Take

Will Smith has delivered some strong performances in some excellent films, such as Six Degrees of Separation, Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness. Well, you can add this year’s King Richard to that list, as Smith channels Richard Williams in a perfect way. The film is gaining plenty of momentum as awards season prepares to kick off, and many are taking particular note of the lead actor’s work. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro is among those who have seen the movie, and he has a pretty funny take on it.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Shock: Aladdin Star Feels Trapped, Wants To Divorce Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith? Gotham Star Threatens Husband’s $350M Net Worth

Will Smith allegedly wants to divorce Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he's worried she would expose him. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. But this is not to say that the couple didn’t face major challenges in their relationship. Just recently, the A-listers admitted to cheating on each other but with each other’s consent. The setup proved to be questionable for some people, but it certainly made the couple’s union much stronger.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy