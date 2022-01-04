ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Cameron hopes to make six-hour movies for streamers

Cover picture for the articleJames Cameron is planning to make six-hour movies for streaming platforms. The 'Titanic' director has explained that he is excited by the "chaos" that the rise of streaming services such as Netflix have brought to Hollywood and has revealed that he wants to make a new type of film using the...

The Guardian

Bring on the six-hour-long movies – it’s grandeur and scale we want now

Ow on earth are the movies going to compete with all that deliciously seductive #content on streaming services? How do you persuade people to mask up and venture out to the cinema when they can sprawl on the sofa and watch Succession’s gorgeously horrible Roy family for less money and hassle. People will leave their homes for James Bond and Spider-Man. But the grownup movies – the cinema of ideas and character and dialogue and complexity – well, people are increasingly tempted to stay home for those.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the six-hour show: the curious business of lengthy art

It’s nothing new to note that the rise of streaming services has the potential to unleash the screen artwork from its standard length and form. The television documentary maker Adam Curtis, for example, long ago embraced iPlayer rather than linear television for his films, because on the streaming platform they would find a home away from the “rigid formats and schedules of network television”. In 2015, his film Bitter Lake, about the banal narratives imposed on a complex world by reductive world leaders, occupied two hours and 20 minutes – more time than he would have been allotted by even the most indulgent channel controller.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Joel Coen Credits People Watching His Films on TV for 40-Year Career

With Warner Bros.’ controversial day-and-date release strategy for 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror, the discourse around streaming versus in-theater experiences nevertheless wages on. But filmmaker Joel Coen understands the power the home viewing option has — and the effect that it has had on his career. Currently doing the press rounds for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the topic. It’s an apropros one, as A24 released “The Tragedy of Macbeth in theaters December 25, but the stylized new take on the Shakespeare classic will be available to stream on Apple TV+ January 14. “When...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Aliens: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From James Cameron's Sci-Fi Action Sequel

In July 1986, James Cameron unleashed Aliens, the action-packed thrilling sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror classic Alien and showed how a fresh set of eyes, a unique idea, and some practical magic could open up a universe bursting at the seams with lore waiting to be explored. The successful summer blockbuster introduced audiences to not only a new Xenomorph but an entire army of the ferocious aliens led by a massively terrifying queen, while also bringing back the legendary scream queen Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

