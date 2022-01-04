ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitter Cold, Light Snow on Horizon

ksal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a mild day Tuesday with a high temperature approaching 50, a big change is on the horizon in the form...

www.ksal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Arctic Blast To Bring Potentially Record-Setting Cold Temps On Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) — We kicked off 2022 in Boston with our first snowstorm last Friday. The city picked up just under 12 inches which puts us close to our seasonal average. Many cities and towns got a solid 6-12 inches, without the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. (WBZ-TV Graphic) It seems like old man winter has shown up lately after a drop in temperatures to start the weekend and a messy mix of rain and freezing rain on Sunday. Showers Sunday evening will come to an end as a cold...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
CBS Baltimore

Freezing Rain Predicted For Much Of Maryland Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been quiet, but very cold this Saturday. Areas exposed to abundant sunshine made some progress with snowmelt Saturday. However, areas in the shade did not make as much progress with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to end on a calm and quiet note.Snow-covered ground from our recent winter events will aid in keeping cold air trapped at the surface as we head into Sunday morning. This along with approaching moisture, will lead to a period of freezing rain from Baltimore City to areas northwest by sunrise on Sunday and...
BALTIMORE, MD
13 WHAM

Bitter cold and lake snow return to WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A cold front crossed WNY this afternoon and a second Arctic cold front will cross WNY Monday evening. What this will add up to is a full force return to Winter conditions in WNY. As for the snow, a brief period of snow will be possible...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Canada#Arctic Air
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Frigid Temps Sunday, Flurries Possible Later On

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s roller coaster weather continues Sunday, with most of the state waking up to below zero temperatures. In the Twin Cities, things will warm up slightly. Air temperatures will get above zero by noon, but the feels-like temperatures will still be in the negatives. Some light snow could move in Sunday evening, and those flurries — coupled with black ice — may make Monday morning’s commute a little slippery. (credit: CBS) Temperatures will drop even further overnight, with minus 10 expected in the metro and up north hovering closer to minus 20. Monday will bring sunshine and light winds, but a high of only 1 or 2 degrees in the Twin Cities. Northern Minnesota will stay below zero all day. Temperatures will jump back into the 20s and 30s for the rest of the week. Our next chance of snow is on Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Windy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning. Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours. Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Patchy Drizzle, Mist Continues With Temperatures Below Freezing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Patchy drizzle or mist will continue in the Chicago area with temperatures still slightly below freezing. Otherwise, the forecast remains on track and temperatures are warming this evening. Saturday night brings light drizzle. Temperatures will rise above freezing. Sunday will be colder with a high temperature of 25 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be colder to start the week, with single-digit temperatures. Then warmer Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Hartford Courant

Bitter cold coming to Connecticut on Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the single digits.

After a weekend of snow and icy roads, Connecticut should expect a few days of bitter cold early in the week, with Tuesday especially dangerous, according to forecasts. Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist at the Western Connecticut State University Weather Center, said Monday should be partly sunny and 25 to 30 degrees, but a late day snow shower or flurry is possible as an Arctic front comes ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy