Form 8-K FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARE For: Jan 03

ARTICLE 1 – NAME. The name of the Corporation is MARKETS ON MAIN, INC. (hereinafter, “Corporation”). The purpose for which the corporation is organized as:. A. To purchase, or in any way acquire for investment or for sale or other-wise, lands, contracts for the purchase or sale of lands, buildings, improvements, and any real property of any kind or any interest therein, and as the consider-ation for the same to pay cash or to issue the capital stock, debenture bonds, mortgage bonds, or other obligations of the corporation, and to sell, convey, lease, mortgage, deed of trust, turn to account, otherwise deal with all or any part of the property of the corporation to make and obtain loans upon real estate, improve or unimproved, and upon personal property, giving or taking evidences of indebtedness and securing the payment thereof by mortgage, trust deed, pledge or otherwise, and to enter into contracts to buy or sell any property, real or personal, to buy and sell mortgages, trust deeds, contracts, and evidences of indebtedness, paying for the same in cash, stock or bonds, of this corporation and to draw, make, accept endorse, discount, execute, and issue promissory notes, bills of exchange, warrants, instruments, or obligations of the corporation, from time to time, for any of the objects or purposes of the corporation without restriction or limit as to amount.
Comments / 0