Cuentas 2022 Shareholder Update

Consolidated Uranium (TSX.V: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) CEO Philip Williams has shared a letter written to shareholders providing an overview of the company achievements for this year as well as objectives moving forward. The letter notes the continued uranium market resurgence and the positive impact this has had on share prices for uranium equites. In the letter, Williams noted that the company expects uranium prices, both spot and long term, will continue to rise. In addition, Williams observed that CURUF's business model was to acquire and develop uranium projects around the globe. He further stated that the company intends to be an aggressive yet judicious acquirer of assets with the goal of building out the portfolio and providing shareholders with continued diversified exposure to the sector. William stated that the company has built out its leadership team this year, including adding Mark Chalmers, CEO of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), to its board. He also noted that the company closed on two acquisitions this year and now has a global portfolio of 13 "projects" in four countries. "Importantly, through the transformational acquisition and strategic alliance with Energy Fuels, we now own three past producing uranium and vanadium mines in the US with potential for near-term production as market conditions continue to improve," said Consolidated Uranium CEO Philip Williams in the press release. "We would be remiss not to mention the exciting developments surrounding our Moran Lake project in Labrador and the creation of Labrador Uranium ('LUR'). In a natural extension of our business model, we determined that to maximize the value of Moran Lake it made sense to combine it with other projects in the province owned by Altius Minerals and Mega Uranium and form a new company with a separate and dedicated management team to focus on exploration and potential resource expansion."

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO