Vaccinex (VCNX) Reports Phase Ib KEYNOTE B84 Combination Study of Keytruda and Pepinemab in Patients with Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic HNSCC Passes Planned Interim Safety Analysis

 5 days ago

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX, Vaccinex, the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today reported positive interim safety data in the Phase Ib "safety run-in"...

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Commences Phase 1 Trial for Wholly-Owned Immuno-oncology Antibody for Patients with Solid Tumors

23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading consumer genetics and research company, today announced the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating 23ME-00610 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. 23ME-00610 is 23andMe's first wholly-owned immuno-oncology (I/O) antibody to enter the clinic. The target for the new investigational antibody, CD200R1, was identified as a promising immuno-oncology target through 23andMe's proprietary genetic and health survey database.
Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) and GeneTx Issues Update on Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of GTX-102

GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), companies partnered in the development of GTX-102, an investigational treatment for Angelman syndrome, today announced that the first four patients in the Phase 1/2 study have received multiple doses of GTX-102 and regular assessments for safety. To date three have also received a preliminary assessment of clinical response. There have been no treatment-related serious adverse events of any type nor adverse events related to lower extremity weakness observed in these patients, and initial assessments have shown early signs of clinical activity.
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Reqorsa in Combination with Keytruda for NSCLC

In the first quarter of 2022, Genprex expects to initiate its Acclaim-2 clinical trial to evaluate the treatment for individuals with histologically confirmed unresectable stage III or IV non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted fast track designation (FTD) for Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy (Genprex) in combination with Keytruda...
Pembrolizumab Plus Pepinemab Appears Safe for Advanced HNSCC

Phase 1b data indicate that pembrolizumab in combination with pepinemab is safe for the frontline treatment of advanced, recurrent, or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and pepinemab (Vaccinex) demonstrated a tolerable safety profile, according to interim data from patients with advanced, recurrent, or...
Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Reports Phase 1 Dose Escalation Results for INBRX-106

Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and a strong emerging pipeline, today announced initial results from Part 3 (combination dose escalation) of the 4-part Phase 1 trial of INBRX-106, a novel hexavalent OX40 agonist, in combination with Keytruda®, in development for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. Additionally, an update on single agent data from Part 1 (single agent dose escalation) and Part 2 (single agent dose expansion) of the trial was provided.
Safety and Efficacy of Ramucirumab Plus Paclitaxel in Asian Patients With Advanced Gastric Cancer

The use of ramucirumab plus paclitaxel is safe and effective as a second-line option for Asian patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, according to a study published in Lancet Gastroenteroloy Hepatology. RAINBOW-Asia, a phase 3 trial, included Asian patients who had disease progression of gastric or gastroesophageal junction...
Palatin Technologies (PTN) Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 PL9643 MELODY-1 Clinical Trial in Patients with Dry Eye Disease

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease. The study is designed to enroll up to 400 patients at multiple U.S. sites, and top-line results are currently expected second half calendar 2022.
Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Reports Prelim Third Cohort Interim Data in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today reported preliminary interim results from its U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial as it concluded the safety review of the third cohort and opens the fourth cohort in a dose escalation trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases, which continues to document preliminary clinical activity for this drug.
Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Announce Funding Agreements Totaling up to $450 Million

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) and Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that Cytokinetics has secured long-term capital from Royalty Pharma to support the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. In addition, Cytokinetics sold to Royalty Pharma royalties on future worldwide sales of aficamten.
Relatlimab, Nivoluma Combination Improves Progression-Free Survival in Metastatic Melanoma

Study results establish LAG-3 inhibition as therapeutically relevant third immune checkpoint pathway. The combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors relatlimab and nivolumab doubled the progression-free survival benefit compared with nivolumab alone for individuals with untreated, advanced melanoma, according to the results of the RELATIVITY-047 trial, a phase 2/3 clinical trial. The median progression-free survival was 10.1 months in the combination arm and 4.6 months in the monotherapy. After 12 months' follow-up, the progression-free survival rate was 47.7% in the combination arm versus 36% in the monotherapy arm.
BeiGene (BGNE) Announces China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab as Second- or Third-Line Treatment for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSNCL

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab as a second- or third-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A supplemental biologics license application for tislelizumab in this indication was previously accepted for review by the China NMPA in March 2021.
The Wistar Institute and Stanford Medicine to begin phase 2 clinical trial of VK-2019 in patients with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma

PHILADELPHIA — (Jan. 5, 2022) — The Wistar Institute announces the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical study of VK-2019 in patients with advanced Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)-positive nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and lymphoma. The study, led by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine, will enroll patients who have recurred or progressed following standard therapy or have not responded to prior therapy.
Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Reports Interim Data from Dose-Expansion Cohort of STRO-002 Phase 1 Study for Patients with Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today provided a clinical update from the Company's ongoing, fully enrolled, dose-expansion Phase 1 study of STRO-002, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Discussion of these data will be held at a STRO-002 Virtual Event at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET today.
Atea Pharmaceuticals' (AVIR) Continues to Have a Significant Market in COVID Response, Despite Data Setbacks - William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo reiterates an "Outperform" rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR), following a recent ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Reports Successful EB613 End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA; Agrees on Phase 3 Endpoints

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), today announced it has concluded its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on EB613, its oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, for the treatment of osteoporosis and defined the path for Phase 3 development of EB613, confirming that a fracture study will not be necessary and that lumbar spine BMD at 12 months can be the primary endpoint. The meeting followed completion of its Phase 2 clinical trial, which met its endpoints, including increases in lumbar spine, femoral, neck and hip bone mineral density (BMD) versus placebo after six months of treatment, and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with subcutaneous PTH (1-34) (teriparatide injection) (Forteo®).
Second-Line Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Yields Durable Clinical Activity in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Findings from a phase 2 study demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and a manageable safety profile when patients with advanced cervical cancer were treated with second-line balstilimab and zalifrelimab. The second-line combination of anti–PD-1 agent, balstilimab, and CTLA-4 agent, zalifrelimab (AGEN1884), produced durable clinical activity while maintaining a tolerable safety profile...
Novel Immunotherapy Combination Shows Promise in Metastatic Melanoma

A novel regimen of relatlimab, an LAG-3 inhibitor, plus nivolumab doubled progression-free survival in patients with untreated, advanced melanoma. The combination of the immune checkpoint inhibitors relatlimab and nivolumab (Opdivo) demonstrated safety and efficacy as a treatment for patients with untreated, advanced melanoma, according to results of the RELATIVITY-047 trial (NCT03470922) that were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.1 Moreover, the data indicate that lymphocyte-activation gene (LAG-3) inhibition with relatlimab may represent a third therapeutically relevant immune checkpoint pathway.1.
