Vaccinex (VCNX) Reports Phase Ib KEYNOTE B84 Combination Study of Keytruda and Pepinemab in Patients with Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic HNSCC Passes Planned Interim Safety Analysis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), today announced it has concluded its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on EB613, its oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, for the treatment of osteoporosis and defined the path for Phase 3 development of EB613, confirming that a fracture study will not be necessary and that lumbar spine BMD at 12 months can be the primary endpoint. The meeting followed completion of its Phase 2 clinical trial, which met its endpoints, including increases in lumbar spine, femoral, neck and hip bone mineral density (BMD) versus placebo after six months of treatment, and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with subcutaneous PTH (1-34) (teriparatide injection) (Forteo®).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO