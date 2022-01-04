Justworks, Inc (JW) Launches 7M Share IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CinCor Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,100,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to CinCor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $193.6 million. All of the shares are being offered by CinCor. In addition, CinCor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,815,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

