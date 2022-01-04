ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justworks, Inc (JW) Launches 7M Share IPO

Justworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: JW), a cloud-based software platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses access to benefits, payroll, human resources, and compliance support, today announced the launch of its initial...

StreetInsider.com

XP Inc. (XP) signs binding agreement to merge up to 100% of Banco Modal S.A.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today the signing of a binding agreement ("Binding Agreement") to merge up to 100% of Banco Modal S.A. (B3: MODL11) ("Banco Modal"), which will be paid with up to 19.5 million newly issued XP Inc. Class A shares or Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR), implying a premium of 35% over Banco Modal's last thirty days average price¹.
StreetInsider.com

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketWatch

CinCor Pharma Inc. is set to go public on the Nasdaq Friday, after the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company's upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $193.6 million as it sold 12.1 million shares in the IPO, up from previous expectations of an 11.0 million share offering. The IPO pricing values the company at about $566.7 million. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are the joint book-running managers of the IPO, and Oppenheimer is the lead manager. The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 19.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.
StreetInsider.com

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,100,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to CinCor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $193.6 million. All of the shares are being offered by CinCor. In addition, CinCor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,815,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
J.p. Morgan
StreetInsider.com

Today's IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VBOCU) (NASDAQ: VBOC) opened for trading at $9.93 after pricing 7,500,000
StreetInsider.com

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. The selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Core & Main's Class A common stock. Core & Main will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
StreetInsider.com

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha reiterates a "Buy" rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharma (NASDAQ: RARE), following recent announcement of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated an Outperform rating and $44.00 price target on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) hosted CFO Greg ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith lowered the price target on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) to $306.00 (from $400.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
pymnts

Human resources and payroll startup Justworks is selling 7 million shares priced between $29 and $32 apiece in an initial public offering (IPO) that could give the company $224 million at the top of the range at an estimated valuation of $2 billion, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 4) press release and its S-1 filing with the Security and Exchange Commission.
StreetInsider.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $210.00 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about January 7, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) is set to launch its U.S. IPO this week. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. is a microglia-focused company dedicated to improving the lives of patients, caregivers and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by pursuing the development of disease-modifying therapeutics to restore the vigilance of microglia.
StreetInsider.com

(Reuters) - Human resources and payroll software maker Justworks said on Tuesday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $2 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The company, backed by Bain Capital, said it was offering 7 million shares at between $28 and $32...
TechCrunch

For those of you in search of a single number, using a simple share count, Justworks could be worth more than $2 billion at the top end of its current range. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. But...
