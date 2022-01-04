ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) Announces Key Business Objectives for 2022

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Data read-outs expected on AL102 in desmoid tumors and AL101 in ACC and TNBC -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Announce Funding Agreements Totaling up to $450 Million

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) and Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that Cytokinetics has secured long-term capital from Royalty Pharma to support the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. In addition, Cytokinetics sold to Royalty Pharma royalties on future worldwide sales of aficamten.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today reported the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 610,000 shares of common stock to 14 newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted pursuant to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inducement Plan, as amended, with a grant date of January 6, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) Collaboration with Regeneron (REGN) is Intriguing, But Own Pipeline Progress Remains Key - Stifel

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha reiterates a "Buy" rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharma (NASDAQ: RARE), following recent announcement of
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EpicentRx Announce Strategic Research Collaboration to Combine Targeted Radiotherapies with Next Generation CD47/SIRPα Immunotherapy. NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs and EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a San Diego-based clinical cancer immunotherapy company today announced that they have entered into a research collaboration to study Actinium's Actimab-A targeted radiotherapy in combination with RRx-001, EpicentRx's novel small molecule immunotherapy targeting the CD47-SIRPα axis. Under this strategic research collaboration, the two companies will work to determine the benefit of combining Actinium's targeted radiotherapy with EpicentRx's RRx-001, which are both clinical stage drug candidates, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BioMedNewsBreaks – Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced that its CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference. The event is slated to take place on Jan. 10-13, 2022, with Dr. Chowdhury's presentation available on-demand to registered attendees beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICAL For: Jan 07 Filed by: Anzalone Christopher Richard

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Includes a total of 2,300,000 shares underlying restricted stock units that may be earned based on the achievement of certain...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Announces Business Updates

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced operational and financial business updates.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

