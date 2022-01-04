Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Trial Hold on SPR720

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC), a U.S.- and China-based biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that its Class III medical device for lung cancer auxiliary diagnosis has passed stringent and rigorous registration tests; the tests were conducted at a testing laboratory selected by China’s regulatory agent for medical products, the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”). The device passed tests designed to measure accuracy, precision, stability, linearity, accuracy and repeatability in sample addition, cross-contamination, electromagnetic compatibility (“EMC”), and reliability and performance under various environmental conditions. According to AnPac Bio, completion of the tests is an important achievement in the process of obtaining a Class III medical device registration certificate. The company noted that one major step remains before obtaining final approval of a registration certificate — clinical trials testing the device are scheduled to begin at two qualified medical institutions in Q1 2022. “We are very excited about this significant milestone and major accomplishment,” said AnPac Bio CEO and chair Dr. Chris Yu in the press release. “By passing this challenging and rigorous medical device registration test, we have demonstrated our technical and commercialization capabilities. Lung cancer is a major cancer and there are very few approved registration certificates for lung cancer, so obtaining a Class III medical device registration certificate for lung cancer auxiliary diagnosis would enhance our competitive position in the marketplace and position us for increased revenues. This is one of AnPac Bio’s most important projects, along with our plan to commercialize and market our CDA test as a laboratory developed test in the United States. We now expect significant further progress in obtaining Class III medical device registration certificate in China and LDT in the US in 2022.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO