NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) announced today that it is expected to acquire Optimal Energy, Inc. (Optimal) with a close date before December 31st. Optimal is an energy efficiency firm providing a full range of consulting services to government agencies, utilities, regulatory bodies, and state energy advisory councils. Optimal specializes in advising state energy efficiency advisory councils on program planning, cost-benefit analysis, and strategic guidance. The Company also assists utilities with integrating statewide and local energy efficiency mandates into their business models. The acquisition will be made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO