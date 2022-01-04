ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Caring Vans Offering Flu Vaccines To Kids

 5 days ago
Starting on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Caring Vans will be out giving free flu vaccines to kids throughout January.

Vans will be parked at the WIC center near Northwest 36th and Macarthur starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Free flu shots will be available on a first come, first serve basis for all children six months and older.

Covid-19 vaccines will also be available for eligible kids.

The Oklahoma Caring Vans Schedule can be found below.

Tuesday, January 4 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. NSO- WIC 3530 N. MacArthur Blvd Oklahoma City 73122

Tuesday, January 11 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Sunbeam Family Services 1100 Northwest 14th St. Oklahoma City 73106

Thursday, January 13 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Latino Community Development Agency 420 SW 10th St. Oklahoma City 73109

Thursday, January 20 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Latino Community Development Agency 420 SW 10th St. Oklahoma City 73109

Tuesday, January 25 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Hilltop Clinic 101 SW 25th St. OKC 73109

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

