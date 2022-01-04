Alpine Summit Energy Partners Announces That It Has Commenced Trading on the OTCQB

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx "), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. (" NeuroRx ") has announced that it has filed a provisional composition of matter patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office entitled, "Stable, Buffer-free Compositions of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP)." According to the press release, the provisional application describes compositions of vasoactive intestinal peptide, the synthetic form of which is aviptadil, that are both shelf stable and biologically active when used to treat COVID-19 and other diseases. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .
