Alpine Summit Energy Partners Announces That It Has Commenced Trading on the OTCQB

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.(TSXV: ALPS.U) (OTCQB: ASEPF)("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") announces that, effective December 31, 2021, the Company's subordinate...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Son of Doge V2 Launches on Binance Smart Chain

Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2022) - Son of Doge V2 (SODV2) is a brand-new cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. Which had its relaunch 4 days ago and has one of the strongest Chinese communities in the space for a project still well within its infancy.
CAPE CORAL, FL
StreetInsider.com

Chase Corp. (CCF) Announces Q1 Revenues of $75M, EPS of $1.02

Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Advantage Solutions Inc. For: Jan 06 Filed by: Griffin Jill L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC TO-I/A Summit Midstream Partner Filed by: Summit Midstream Partners, LP

Tender Offer Statement under Section 14(d)(1) or 13(e)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Summit Midstream Partners, LP. (Name of Subject Company and Filing Person (Issuer)) 9.50% Series...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Reyna Gold To Commence Trading On TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. ("Reyna" or the "Company") (TSXV:REYG) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Common Shares are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol "REYG" as of market open on or about January 11, 2022.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (VBOC) Opens at $9.93

Today's IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VBOCU) (NASDAQ: VBOC) opened for trading at $9.93 after pricing 7,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Dutch Bros Inc. For: Sep 17 Filed by: Ricci Joth

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
thebalance.com

What Is OTCQB?

OTCQB is the over-the-counter (OTC) market exchange for the middle tier of three marketplaces for trading OTC stocks offered by the OTC Markets Group. This middle tier is also known as the Venture Market, and it consists of entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. OTCQB companies have to report their financials and submit to some oversight.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ACUITY BRANDS INC For: Jan 05 Filed by: Sachleben Mark

1. 1-for-1 2. Stock Units are accrued under the Issuer's Amended and Restated 2012 Omnibus Stock Incentive Compensation Plan (as approved by stockholders on January 5, 2022) ("Stock Plan") and are payable in shares upon retirement in either lump sum or five annual installments. Accruals resulted from the Reporting Person's election to receive a portion of annual director fees payable on January 5, 2022 in the form of deferred stock units.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Latham Group (SWIM) Announces Commencement of 12M Public Offering of Shares of its Common Stock

Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWIM), today announced the commencement of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock. Latham also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock.
BUSINESS
rdworldonline.com

ABB seeks partners to join energy efficiency movement

Last month, ABB hosted an exclusive virtual roundtable discussion to give members of the media an opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the energy efficiency movement being championed by the company. The event explored the practical benefits and data of integrating high-efficiency solutions into existing industrial and commercial infrastructure to affordably and immediately reduce the impact of climate change. Attendees participating in the roundtable heard from featured guests including Dr. Prakash Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory research scientist and co-author of a recent report entitled U.S. Industrial and Commercial Motor System Market Assessment Report; ABB’s NEMA Motor Division President Jesse Henson, and ABB Motion President Morton Wierod.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
zycrypto.com

Gains Network Commences Use of $750k Polygon Grant to Grow Decentralized Leveraged Trading Platform gTrade

Gains Network, the creator of next-gen decentralized leveraged trading platform gTrade has unlocked $250,000 to grow the network. This is part of a $750,000 grant the network has applied for from Polygon to enable it to grow the platform with a goal to make gTrade and Polygon the go-to destination for decentralized leveraged trading on the blockchain.
MARKETS
pymnts

Tradeling, MODIFI Partner on Trade Financing

Tradeling, a B2B eMarketplace focusing on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, announced Tuesday (Jan. 4) that it has launched a partnership with the FinTech MODIFI. In an announcement posed on MODIFI's website, the companies say the partnership will support Tradeling users engaged in digital trade finance.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp (AAZZF) to Commence Trading on Nasdaq on January 5th, Following Uplisting

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: AAZZF) (NASDAQ: AZ), today announced that the Company's common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") effective with the opening of trading on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, under the ticker symbol "AZ".
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application for Stable Compositions of Aviptadil Suitable for Human Use

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx "), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. (" NeuroRx ") has announced that it has filed a provisional composition of matter patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office entitled, "Stable, Buffer-free Compositions of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP)." According to the press release, the provisional application describes compositions of vasoactive intestinal peptide, the synthetic form of which is aviptadil, that are both shelf stable and biologically active when used to treat COVID-19 and other diseases. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks trade higher, helped by travel, energy companies

Stocks were modestly higher Thursday, helped by a bit of good economic data on the jobs front. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 1:43 p.m. Eastern, a day after notching its latest...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks – Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Announces Partnership Integrating Coil Driver Technology into Award-Winning Electric Motorcycle

Exro Technologies (TSX.V: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced a partnership with Untitled Motorcycles to integrate EXRO's 100-volt Coil Driver technology into the award-winning XP Zero electric motorcycle. The partnership will involve the two companies collaborating, with Exro providing technology and integration support in leveraging Untitled Motorcycles' world-class design and development expertise. According to the announcement, tests indicate that Exro's technology can provide a 25% increase in power and 15% increase in torque, boosting the modified XP Zero motorcycle to 162ftlb torque. The company announced that the XP Zero motorcycle, featuring EXRO tech, will be on display at the CES show in Las Vegas next month. "We are excited to partner with Untitled Motorcycles and expand our work in the electric motorcycle market," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir in the press release. "The XP Zero is extraordinary in how it looks and performs, and our Coil Driver technology will elevate the XP's performance even further. This was a huge year for electric motorcycle launches, and we're proud to contribute to the progress in the sector."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Endeavor Group Holdings, For: Jan 05 Filed by: Endeavor Executive II Holdco, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BioMedNewsBreaks – Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced that its CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference. The event is slated to take place on Jan. 10-13, 2022, with Dr. Chowdhury's presentation available on-demand to registered attendees beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/98dTC to register for the conference.
ECONOMY

